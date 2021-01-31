Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  AstraZeneca PLC    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AstraZeneca : EU's Von der Leyen says AstraZeneca will deliver 9 mln more vaccine doses

01/31/2021 | 02:07pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Jan 31 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca will deliver nine million more doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to the European Union in the first quarter of this year, making a total of 40 million for the period, and will start deliveries one week earlier than expected, the president of the European Commission said on Sunday.

The Anglo-Swedish company unexpectedly announced earlier this month that it would cut supplies to the EU of its vaccine candidate in the first quarter, sparking a row over supplies.

"AstraZeneca will deliver 9 million additional doses in the first quarter (40 million in total) compared to last week’s offer and will start deliveries one week earlier than scheduled," Ursula Von der Leyen, president of the European Commission wrote on Twitter. The company would expand its manufacturing capacity in Europe, she said.

Last week, the company had offered to bring forward some deliveries to the EU. It had also offered eight million more doses to the European Union to try to defuse the dispute but an EU official told Reuters that was too far short of what was originally promised as AstraZeneca had committed to at least 80 million shots in the first quarter.

Earlier on Sunday, the EU Commission president held a videoconference with CEOs of companies manufacturing vaccines and warned of the threat of coronavirus variants.

"It is crucial to prepare for the appearance of such variants," Von der Leyen said in a statement. (Reporting by Marine Strauss in Brussels and Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru Editing by Barbara Lewis and Frances Kerry)


© Reuters 2021
All news about ASTRAZENECA PLC
02:43pEU : AstraZeneca to supply 9 million more vaccine doses
AQ
02:40pASTRAZENECA : EU chief says vaccine maker AstraZeneca to supply 9 million more d..
AQ
02:07pASTRAZENECA : EU's Von der Leyen says AstraZeneca will deliver 9 mln more vaccin..
RE
01:32pASTRAZENECA : EU's Von Der Leyen says Astrazeneca will deliver 9 mln more vaccin..
RE
07:05aIndonesia says to receive up to 23.1 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine thr..
RE
04:32aPhilippines expects 5.6 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses to arrive by end-March
RE
01/30ASTRAZENECA : Brazil to receive 10-14 mln AstraZeneca vaccine doses starting mid..
RE
01/30ASTRAZENECA : UK sees smooth vaccine supplies after EU addresses 'mistake'
AQ
01/30Germany is already ordering vaccines for 2022, minister says
RE
01/30ASTRAZENECA : Man charged over suspect package sent to UK AstraZeneca vaccine pl..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 26 378 M - -
Net income 2020 2 951 M - -
Net Debt 2020 13 468 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 41,0x
Yield 2020 2,74%
Capitalization 135 B 135 B -
EV / Sales 2020 5,62x
EV / Sales 2021 4,82x
Nbr of Employees 70 600
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 127,05 $
Last Close Price 102,62 $
Spread / Highest target 53,1%
Spread / Average Target 23,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Menelas N. Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC2.28%134 871
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.65%429 447
ROCHE HOLDING AG-0.60%296 239
NOVARTIS AG-3.73%204 246
PFIZER INC.-2.47%199 546
MERCK & CO., INC.-5.78%194 990
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ