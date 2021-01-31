AstraZeneca : EU's Von der Leyen says AstraZeneca will deliver 9 mln more vaccine doses

Jan 31 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca will deliver nine
million more doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to the European Union
in the first quarter of this year, making a total of 40 million
for the period, and will start deliveries one week earlier than
expected, the president of the European Commission said on
Sunday.
The Anglo-Swedish company unexpectedly announced earlier
this month that it would cut supplies to the EU of its vaccine
candidate in the first quarter, sparking a row over supplies.
"AstraZeneca will deliver 9 million additional doses in the
first quarter (40 million in total) compared to last week’s
offer and will start deliveries one week earlier than
scheduled," Ursula Von der Leyen, president of the European
Commission wrote on Twitter. The company would expand its
manufacturing capacity in Europe, she said.
Last week, the company had offered to bring forward some
deliveries to the EU. It had also offered eight million more
doses to the European Union to try to defuse the dispute but an
EU official told Reuters that was too far short of what was
originally promised as AstraZeneca had committed to at least 80
million shots in the first quarter.
Earlier on Sunday, the EU Commission president held a
videoconference with CEOs of companies manufacturing vaccines
and warned of the threat of coronavirus variants.
"It is crucial to prepare for the appearance of such
variants," Von der Leyen said in a statement.
(Reporting by Marine Strauss in Brussels and Ann Maria Shibu in
Bengaluru
Editing by Barbara Lewis and Frances Kerry)