AstraZeneca : EU says it will make vaccine companies respect supply contracts - Michel

PARIS, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The European Union will make
pharmaceutical companies respect contracts they have signed for
the supply of COVID-19 vaccines, European Council President
Charles Michel said on Sunday.
Pfizer Inc last week said it was temporarily slowing
supplies to Europe to make manufacturing changes that would
boost output. On Friday, AstraZeneca also said that
initial deliveries to the region will fall short because of a
production glitch.
"We plan to make the pharmaceutical companies respect the
contracts they have signed ... by using the legal means at our
disposal," Michel said on Europe 1 radio.
He did not mention possible sanctions but said that the EU
would insist on transparency about the reasons for the delays.
He said that after Pfizer's first warnings about delays of
several weeks, the EU had managed to reduce these delays by
taking a tough stance.
"We banged our fist on the table and finally announced
delays of several weeks turned into a slowdown of deliveries,"
he said.
(Reporting by Caroline Pailliez and Geert De Clercq; Editing by
Nick Macfie)