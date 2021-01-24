Log in
AstraZeneca : Ecuador approves use of AstraZeneca vaccine for COVID-19

01/24/2021 | 03:28pm EST
QUITO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Ecuador has approved the use of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca Plc and the University of Oxford, the health ministry said on Sunday.

AstraZeneca's vaccine is the second that the National Agency for Health Regulation, Control and Surveillance has registered for use. A pilot program that provides the Pfizer Inc vaccine to medical personnel and in nursing homes began last week when the first doses arrived.

"The agency authorized imports of approximately five million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, which will be applied to 2.5 million Ecuadoreans," the ministry added in a statement. "It will allow Ecuador to strengthen the process of containing the disease to achieve herd immunity."

The health ministry did not say when the AstraZeneca doses will arrive, but has said mass vaccination will start in March.

The government said last week it has guaranteed access to 18 million doses that will be used to vaccinate 9 million Ecuadoreans over 18 years old for free this year.

Ecuador allocated some $200 million to buy vaccines, according to health authorities.

In recent weeks, the Andean nation has registered an increase in the speed of transmission of the virus in several cities, leaving hospital intensive care units almost at capacity.

Ecuador has reported 241,292 infections and 9,968 deaths from the coronavirus, according to health ministry data. The government also estimates that another 4,655 probably died of COVID-19 before being diagnosed. (Reporting by Alexandra Valencia in Quito Writing by Brian Ellsworth Editing by Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC 1.66% 7777 Delayed Quote.6.19%
PFIZER INC. 0.19% 36.55 Delayed Quote.-0.71%
© Reuters 2021