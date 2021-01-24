AstraZeneca : Ecuador approves use of AstraZeneca vaccine for COVID-19

QUITO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Ecuador has approved the use of
the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca Plc and
the University of Oxford, the health ministry said on Sunday.
AstraZeneca's vaccine is the second that the National Agency
for Health Regulation, Control and Surveillance has registered
for use. A pilot program that provides the Pfizer Inc
vaccine to medical personnel and in nursing homes began last
week when the first doses arrived.
"The agency authorized imports of approximately five million
doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, which will be applied
to 2.5 million Ecuadoreans," the ministry added in a statement.
"It will allow Ecuador to strengthen the process of containing
the disease to achieve herd immunity."
The health ministry did not say when the AstraZeneca doses
will arrive, but has said mass vaccination will start in March.
The government said last week it has guaranteed access to 18
million doses that will be used to vaccinate 9 million
Ecuadoreans over 18 years old for free this year.
Ecuador allocated some $200 million to buy vaccines,
according to health authorities.
In recent weeks, the Andean nation has registered an
increase in the speed of transmission of the virus in several
cities, leaving hospital intensive care units almost at
capacity.
Ecuador has reported 241,292 infections and 9,968 deaths
from the coronavirus, according to health ministry data.
The government also estimates that another 4,655
probably died of COVID-19 before being diagnosed.
(Reporting by Alexandra Valencia in Quito
Writing by Brian Ellsworth
Editing by Matthew Lewis)