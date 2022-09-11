Advanced search
    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-09-09 am EDT
10500.00 GBX   -0.11%
04:30aASTRAZENECA : Enhertu continues to demonstrate clinically meaningful tumour response in patients with HER2-mutant metastatic non-small cell lung cancer
PU
04:30aASTRAZENECA : Imfinzi and tremelimumab with chemotherapy demonstrated sustained survival benefit in metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, nearly doubling the number of patients alive after three years vs. chemotherapy
PU
02:40aASTRAZENECA : Tagrisso demonstrated 5.5-year median disease-free survival in the adjuvant treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated lung cancer
PU
AstraZeneca : Enhertu continues to demonstrate clinically meaningful tumour response in patients with HER2-mutant metastatic non-small cell lung cancer

09/11/2022 | 04:30am EDT
DESTINY-Lung02 Phase II trial shows clinically meaningful efficacy and favourable safety at 5.4mg/kg vs. 6.4mg/kg dose of AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo's Enhertu in HER2-mutant disease

Updated results from DESTINY-Lung01 Phase II trial demonstrate continued durable activity across patient subtypes

AstraZeneca plc published this content on 11 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2022 08:29:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 44 280 M - -
Net income 2022 4 574 M - -
Net Debt 2022 24 237 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 44,5x
Yield 2022 2,44%
Capitalization 188 B 188 B -
EV / Sales 2022 4,80x
EV / Sales 2023 4,45x
Nbr of Employees 83 100
Free-Float 96,4%
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 121,58 $
Average target price 142,58 $
Spread / Average Target 17,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Aradhana Sarin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Menelas NICOLAS Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC21.00%188 390
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-3.13%435 681
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY14.22%301 871
ROCHE HOLDING AG-14.47%277 371
PFIZER, INC.-18.98%268 495
ABBVIE INC.4.45%250 044