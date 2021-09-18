Log in
    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
AstraZeneca : Enhertu reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 72% vs. trastuzumab emtansine (T-DM1) in patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer

09/18/2021 | 09:12am EDT
Ground-breaking Phase III head-to-head DESTINY-Breast03 results featured at ESMO Presidential Symposium support Enhertu as the potential new standard of care in previously treated patients

DESTINY-Breast01 Phase II trial data also presented at ESMO showed impressive median overall survival of 29.1 months in HER2-positive patients following two or more HER2-based regimens

AstraZeneca plc published this content on 18 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2021 13:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 35 214 M - -
Net income 2021 4 990 M - -
Net Debt 2021 24 654 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 31,1x
Yield 2021 2,54%
Capitalization 172 B 172 B -
EV / Sales 2021 5,57x
EV / Sales 2022 4,50x
Nbr of Employees 76 100
Free-Float 96,3%
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 110,77 $
Average target price 136,08 $
Spread / Average Target 22,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Aradhana Sarin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Menelas NICOLAS Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC10.09%171 794
JOHNSON & JOHNSON4.68%433 701
ROCHE HOLDING AG10.97%321 442
PFIZER, INC.20.81%246 078
NOVO NORDISK A/S50.80%232 556
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY36.28%208 604