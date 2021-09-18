AstraZeneca : Enhertu reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 72% vs. trastuzumab emtansine (T-DM1) in patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer

Ground-breaking Phase III head-to-head DESTINY-Breast03 results featured at ESMO Presidential Symposium support Enhertu as the potential new standard of care in previously treated patients



DESTINY-Breast01 Phase II trial data also presented at ESMO showed impressive median overall survival of 29.1 months in HER2-positive patients following two or more HER2-based regimens



Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer AstraZeneca plc published this content on 18 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2021 13:11:04 UTC.