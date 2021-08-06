Log in
    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
  Report
AstraZeneca : FDA to allow export of certain lots of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine made at Baltimore plant

08/06/2021 | 05:55pm EDT
Aug 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday certain lots of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine manufactured at a problem-plagued Baltimore facility are fit to be shipped outside the United States.

The plant, owned by Emergent Biosolutions, was producing vaccines for AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson but U.S. health regulators in April halted operations following a discovery that J&J's vaccine was contaminated with material used in the AstraZeneca shots.

"The agency conducted a thorough review of facility records and the results of quality testing performed by the manufacturer and reached its decision based on this review, taking into consideration the current worldwide COVID-19 public health emergency," FDA spokesperson Stephanie Caccomo said in a statement.

Late in July, Emergent said it would resume production of J&J's vaccine at the plant following additional reviews and collaboration with the FDA and manufacturing partners.

The two-dose vaccine made in collaboration with the Oxford University is not yet authorized in the United States but has gained regulatory nods in several countries across the globe. (Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 35 185 M - -
Net income 2021 5 179 M - -
Net Debt 2021 24 111 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 30,9x
Yield 2021 2,43%
Capitalization 176 B 175 B -
EV / Sales 2021 5,69x
EV / Sales 2022 4,65x
Nbr of Employees 76 100
Free-Float 96,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 116,18 $
Average target price 133,96 $
Spread / Average Target 15,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Menelas N. Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC13.90%180 045
JOHNSON & JOHNSON10.36%457 236
ROCHE HOLDING AG15.91%344 172
PFIZER, INC.22.41%252 232
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY56.47%239 510
NOVO NORDISK A/S50.64%234 631