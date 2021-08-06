AstraZeneca : FDA to allow export of certain lots of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine made at Baltimore plant

Aug 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said
on Friday certain lots of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine
manufactured at a problem-plagued Baltimore facility are fit to
be shipped outside the United States.
The plant, owned by Emergent Biosolutions, was
producing vaccines for AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson
but U.S. health regulators in April halted operations following
a discovery that J&J's vaccine was contaminated with material
used in the AstraZeneca shots.
"The agency conducted a thorough review of facility records
and the results of quality testing performed by the manufacturer
and reached its decision based on this review, taking into
consideration the current worldwide COVID-19 public health
emergency," FDA spokesperson Stephanie Caccomo said in a
statement.
Late in July, Emergent said it would resume production of
J&J's vaccine at the plant following additional reviews and
collaboration with the FDA and manufacturing partners.
"We will continue working closely with the FDA to facilitate
the review and release of additional batches of drug substance,"
Emergent said on Friday, adding that it is also working with the
agency and Johnson & Johnson to resume full-scale production as
soon as possible.
The two-dose AstraZeneca vaccine made in collaboration with
the Oxford University is not yet authorized in the United States
but has gained regulatory nods in several countries across the
globe.
(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)