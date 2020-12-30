Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  AstraZeneca PLC    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

AstraZeneca : FTSE 100 edges higher as UK approves AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

12/30/2020 | 03:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A street cleaning operative walks past the London Stock Exchange Group building in the City of London financial district, whilst British stocks tumble as investors fear that the coronavirus outbreak could stall the global economy, in London

(Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 inched higher on Wednesday after Britain approved a coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, although surging COVID-19 cases in the country kept investors cautious.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 rose 0.1% by 0803 GMT, struggling to break past a fresh 10-month high hit in the previous session.

Drugmaker AstraZeneca rose 1.6%, giving the biggest boost to the index, after the company said it is working with the government to begin vaccinations early next year.

The regulatory approval is a welcome boost for AstraZeneca and the Oxford team, which has been accused of lack of clarity about the results from late-stage trials.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 index, considered a barometer of Brexit sentiment, rose 0.1%. British lawmakers will vote on the UK-EU trade deal in parliament later in the day.

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC 0.49% 7504 Delayed Quote.-1.91%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.24% 0.9053 Delayed Quote.7.34%
All news about ASTRAZENECA PLC
03:51aOxford, AstraZeneca Vaccine Gets U.K. Nod. How Is It Different Than Other Sho..
DJ
03:34aU.K. Approves Covid-19 Vaccine Made by AstraZeneca, Oxford -- 4th Update
DJ
03:26aEuropean stocks inch higher as AstraZeneca gains on UK vaccine approval
RE
03:16aASTRAZENECA : FTSE 100 edges higher as UK approves AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccin..
RE
03:14aASTRAZENECA : COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Approved for Emergency Supply in UK
MT
02:59aU.K. Approves Covid-19 Vaccine Made by AstraZeneca, Oxford -- 3rd Update
DJ
02:55aBritain Green-lights Homegrown AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 Vaccine for Use
MT
02:54aU.K. Approves Covid-19 Vaccine Made by AstraZeneca, Oxford -- 2nd Update
DJ
02:38aU.K. Approves Covid-19 Vaccine Made by AstraZeneca, Oxford -- Update
DJ
02:35aASTRAZENECA : INSTANT VIEW 2-UK approves AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 26 441 M - -
Net income 2020 2 995 M - -
Net Debt 2020 13 239 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 41,9x
Yield 2020 2,80%
Capitalization 132 B 132 B -
EV / Sales 2020 5,50x
EV / Sales 2021 4,77x
Nbr of Employees 70 600
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 122,52 $
Last Close Price 100,71 $
Spread / Highest target 58,7%
Spread / Average Target 21,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Menelas N. Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC-1.91%132 323
JOHNSON & JOHNSON5.67%403 279
ROCHE HOLDING AG-2.90%293 045
NOVARTIS AG-12.00%206 792
PFIZER INC.-0.19%204 660
MERCK & CO., INC.-11.54%203 541
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ