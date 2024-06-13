AstraZeneca: Farxiga approved for diabetes as of age 10

June 13, 2024 at 04:03 am EDT Share

AstraZeneca announces that its Farxiga (dapagliflozin) has been approved by the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) to improve glycemic control in children with type 2 diabetes (T2DM) aged 10 and over.



Farxiga was already approved for adults in the United States. In addition, Farxiga is approved in 126 countries for adults, and in 56 countries for children aged 10 and over.



The laboratory points out that type 2 diabetes in young people is on the increase in the United States, with nearly 30,000 patients under the age of 20. Young patients often develop complications earlier, and the disease progresses more rapidly than in adults.



The safety of the drug in young people is in line with that observed in adults.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.