AstraZeneca PLC    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AstraZeneca : German bond yields fall to 2-week lows as U.S. stocks, vaccine pause hit risk appetite

09/09/2020 | 03:35am EDT

AMSTERDAM, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Safe-haven German government bond yields hit new two-week lows on Wednesday as the fall in U.S. tech stocks and the halt of a coronavirus vaccine trial all dented risk appetite.

A sell-off in high-flying U.S. technology shares, fuelled partly by concerns around excess purchases of call options, has increased the risk of a larger correction across other markets.

Risk sentiment also took a hit after AstraZeneca Plc paused a late-stage trial for one of the leading COVID-19 vaccine candidates due to an unexplained illness in a study participant.

Hopes for a steady recovery in global economic demand have also been hurt by a rebound in the coronavirus crisis in countries including India, Britain and Spain, pushing oil futures to their lowest since June.

"The likelihood that a vaccine will soon bring about swift normalization is looking less likely," Mizuho analysts told clients.

Euro zone bond yields fell across the board in early trade as the uncertainty boosted demand for safe-harbour assets. 10-year German yields hit a new two-week low at -0.51% .

Italian bond yields edged down, with the 10-year yield down 4 basis points at 1.06%, while the closely watched risk premium paid over 10-year German bonds edged down to 156 bps from Tuesday's one-month highs.

UniCredit analysts said they expect U.S. tech shares to remain the main driver of bond markets on Wednesday, given a light data calendar.

Analysts were also focusing on Thursday's European Central Bank meeting. While no change is expected to the bank's policy, its inflation forecasts and messaging around its willingness to deploy its bond purchases will be closely watched.

In the primary market, Germany will sell 4 billion euros ($4.71 billion) of 10-year bonds, while Portugal will raise 1 to 1.25 billion euros via 10-year and 25-year bonds, both via auction. ($1 = 0.8495 euros) (Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 26 713 M - -
Net income 2020 3 051 M - -
Net Debt 2020 13 606 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 50,1x
Yield 2020 2,61%
Capitalization 142 B 143 B -
EV / Sales 2020 5,83x
EV / Sales 2021 5,12x
Nbr of Employees 70 600
Free-Float 95,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 115,86 $
Last Close Price 108,24 $
Spread / Highest target 43,7%
Spread / Average Target 7,04%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Menelas N. Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC9.74%142 786
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.95%391 211
ROCHE HOLDING AG2.63%301 085
MERCK & CO., INC.-8.38%215 593
PFIZER, INC.-7.20%202 048
NOVARTIS AG-12.79%192 921
