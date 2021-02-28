AstraZeneca : German states call for unused AstraZeneca vaccine to be given to younger people

FRANKFURT, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Several German states called
on Sunday for unused AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccines to
be given to younger people, as worries about side effects and
efficacy, as well as a recommendation it be used only for under
65s, have meant low take-up of available doses.
The German health ministry said this week it had
administered only 15% of the AstraZeneca shots it has available,
confirming concerns that Germans were being selective, slowing
vaccination efforts.
Elderly people are first in line to be vaccinated, but
Germany has recommended that the AstraZeneca vaccine be given
only to people aged 18 to 64. EU regulators have declared it
safe for all.
The prime ministers of Baden-Wuerttemberg, Bavaria and
Saxony told German papers on Sunday that if shots earmarked for
older Germans stay unused, the prioritisation scheme should be
softened, allowing younger people to get it sooner than
originally planned.
"We cannot afford the vaccine sitting around and not being
used because some of those entitled reject it",
Baden-Wuerttemberg's prime minister Winfried Kretschmann told
Welt am Sonntag. Bavaria's Markus Soeder made similar remarks to
Bild am Sonntag and Saxony's Michael Kretschmer to Frankfurter
Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.
Health authorities in some European countries - including
Germany - are also facing resistance to the AstraZeneca vaccine
after side-effects including fever and muscle pain led some
front-line workers to call in sick. The other shots approved in
Europe, developed by Pfizer and Moderna, have
been linked to similar temporary side-effects.
The German government urged the public on Friday to take the
AstraZeneca vaccine while the head of the Robert Koch Institute
for Infectious Diseases, Lothar Wieler, said data from Britain
and Israel showed it was "very, very effective".
The recommendation that the vaccine go only to people under
65 came from Germany's expert panel on vaccine use (STIKO).
STIKO's head, Thomas Mertens, said on Friday that it would
update its recommendation very soon.
"Somehow the whole thing went kind of badly", he told
broadcaster ZDF.
