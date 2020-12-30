Log in
AstraZeneca : Germany expects quick EU approval of Astrazeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

12/30/2020 | 06:05am EST
BERLIN, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Germany expects the European Union to give quick approval to the coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University and Astrazeneca that was cleared for use in Britain on Wednesday, its top vaccines official said.

Klaus Cichutek, head of the Paul Ehrlich Institute, said that, thanks to the rolling EU review of the Astrazeneca vaccine's effectiveness, it would be possible to take a quick decision once a formal application was submitted.

No such application had been received by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) by Wednesday morning, Cichutek told reporters, but a debate in its councils would follow as soon as it arrived. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle and Douglas Busvine)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC 0.79% 7519 Delayed Quote.-1.91%
MODERNA, INC. 2.68% 114.39 Delayed Quote.484.82%
