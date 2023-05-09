AstraZeneca Gets Broader Approval for Heart Failure Treatment in US

By Christian Moess Laursen

AstraZeneca said Tuesday that its Farxiga treatment has been approved in the U.S for use on patients with heart failure.

The Anglo-Swedish pharma giant said Farxiga was previously approved in the U.S. for adults with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction.

The approval by the Food and Drug Administration was based on positive results from a trial evaluating the efficacy of Farxiga, the company said.

