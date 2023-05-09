Advanced search
    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
2023-05-05
11922.00 GBX   +0.61%
AstraZeneca Gets Broader Approval for Heart Failure Treatment in US

05/09/2023 | 02:32am EDT
By Christian Moess Laursen


AstraZeneca said Tuesday that its Farxiga treatment has been approved in the U.S for use on patients with heart failure.

The Anglo-Swedish pharma giant said Farxiga was previously approved in the U.S. for adults with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction.

The approval by the Food and Drug Administration was based on positive results from a trial evaluating the efficacy of Farxiga, the company said.


Write to Christian Moess Laursen at christian.moess@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-09-23 0231ET

