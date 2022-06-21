AstraZeneca Gets Positive Results From Phase 3 Trial of Eplontersen

By Kyle Morris

AstraZeneca PLC said Tuesday that Eplontersen met co-primary and secondary endpoints in a phase 3 trial for hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloid polyneuropathy.

The pharmaceutical company said that it got positive results from the trial and that eplontersen reached a statistically significant and clinically meaningful change from baseline for its co-primary endpoint of percent change in serum transthyretin concentration, reducing serum transthyretin protein production. Eplontersen also reached its co-primary endpoint of change from baseline in the modified Neuropathy Impairment Score +7 versus external placebo group.

Eplontersen will be jointly developed and commercialized with Ionis in the U.S. and developed and commercialized in the rest of the world by AstraZeneca.

The filing of a new drug application for eplontersen with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration is expected in 2022.

Hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloid polyneuropathy is a disease that leads to nerve damage with motor disability within five years of diagnosis and, without treatment, can be fatal within 10 years.

