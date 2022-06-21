Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  AstraZeneca PLC
  News
  Summary
    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:37 2022-06-20 am EDT
10016.00 GBX   +1.54%
02:33aAstraZeneca Gets Positive Results From Phase 3 Trial of Eplontersen
DJ
02:22aAstraZeneca-Ionis' Rare Disease Drug Shows Therapeutic Benefit In Late-stage Trial
MT
06/20AstraZeneca Joins $100 Million Funding Round for Chinese Genomics Startup Axbio
MT
AstraZeneca Gets Positive Results From Phase 3 Trial of Eplontersen

06/21/2022 | 02:33am EDT
By Kyle Morris


AstraZeneca PLC said Tuesday that Eplontersen met co-primary and secondary endpoints in a phase 3 trial for hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloid polyneuropathy.

The pharmaceutical company said that it got positive results from the trial and that eplontersen reached a statistically significant and clinically meaningful change from baseline for its co-primary endpoint of percent change in serum transthyretin concentration, reducing serum transthyretin protein production. Eplontersen also reached its co-primary endpoint of change from baseline in the modified Neuropathy Impairment Score +7 versus external placebo group.

Eplontersen will be jointly developed and commercialized with Ionis in the U.S. and developed and commercialized in the rest of the world by AstraZeneca.

The filing of a new drug application for eplontersen with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration is expected in 2022.

Hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloid polyneuropathy is a disease that leads to nerve damage with motor disability within five years of diagnosis and, without treatment, can be fatal within 10 years.


Write to Kyle Morris at kyle.morris@dowjones.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-21-22 0232ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 43 698 M - -
Net income 2022 4 956 M - -
Net Debt 2022 24 403 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 38,0x
Yield 2022 2,40%
Capitalization 191 B 191 B -
EV / Sales 2022 4,92x
EV / Sales 2023 4,52x
Nbr of Employees 83 100
Free-Float 96,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 123,11 $
Average target price 142,50 $
Spread / Average Target 15,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Aradhana Sarin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Menelas NICOLAS Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC15.42%190 755
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-0.94%445 917
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY5.31%261 856
PFIZER, INC.-21.20%261 075
ROCHE HOLDING AG-19.98%254 731
ABBVIE INC.2.13%244 356