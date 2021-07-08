AstraZeneca Granted FDA Priority Review for Asthma Treatment

By Jaime Llinares Taboada

AstraZeneca PLC said Thursday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has accepted and granted Priority Review for its tezepelumab treatment for patients with asthma.

The pharmaceutical company said that tezepelumab is being developed in collaboration with Amgen Inc. and it is the first and only biologic to consistently and significantly reduce asthma exacerbations in a broad population across Phase II and III clinical trials.

The FDA grants Priority Review to applications for medicines that offer significant advantages over available options.

