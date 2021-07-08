Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. AstraZeneca PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AstraZeneca Granted FDA Priority Review for Asthma Treatment

07/08/2021 | 02:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Jaime Llinares Taboada

AstraZeneca PLC said Thursday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has accepted and granted Priority Review for its tezepelumab treatment for patients with asthma.

The pharmaceutical company said that tezepelumab is being developed in collaboration with Amgen Inc. and it is the first and only biologic to consistently and significantly reduce asthma exacerbations in a broad population across Phase II and III clinical trials.

The FDA grants Priority Review to applications for medicines that offer significant advantages over available options.

Write to Jaime Llinares Taboada at jaime.llinares@wsj.com; @JaimeLlinaresT

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-08-21 0227ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMGEN INC. -0.18% 243.22 Delayed Quote.5.78%
ASTRAZENECA PLC -0.81% 8646 Delayed Quote.18.21%
All news about ASTRAZENECA PLC
02:28aAstraZeneca Granted FDA Priority Review for Asthma Treatment
DJ
02:19aASTRAZENECA  : Asthma Drug Granted US FDA Priority Review
MT
07/07DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX  : UBS Says Vaccines in Brazil Pave The Way for A Re..
MT
07/07LONDON VACCINE RACE : NHS crackdown on queue-jumpers and early second doses
AQ
07/07ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS  : AstraZeneca receives clearance from the European Comm..
AQ
07/07Today on Wall Street: Has the US economy peaked?
07/07CLIE SCIE  : Newsletter July 2021 - Summertime updates and reading
AQ
07/07ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Alibaba, Goldman Sachs, Monday.com, Shaftesbury, 3M Co..
07/07THE LATEST : Weekly virus deaths drop to lowest since October
AQ
07/07EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING : Stocks Rise as Investors Shake Off Wall Street Losses
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 31 095 M - -
Net income 2021 4 619 M - -
Net Debt 2021 10 591 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 37,8x
Yield 2021 2,39%
Capitalization 157 B 157 B -
EV / Sales 2021 5,38x
EV / Sales 2022 4,66x
Nbr of Employees 76 100
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 119,47 $
Average target price 131,99 $
Spread / Average Target 10,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Menelas N. Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC18.21%155 197
JOHNSON & JOHNSON7.64%432 430
ROCHE HOLDING AG14.40%325 975
PFIZER, INC.6.90%218 198
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY39.67%209 276
NOVARTIS AG1.08%207 246