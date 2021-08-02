Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. AstraZeneca PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AstraZeneca : H1 2021 results - Roadshow and conferences

08/02/2021 | 05:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

H1 2021 results

Roadshow and conferences

Forward-looking statements

In order, among other things, to utilise the 'safe harbour' provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, AstraZeneca (hereafter 'the Group') provides the following cautionary statement: this document contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the operations, performance and financial condition of the Group, including, among other things, statements about expected revenues, margins, earnings per share or other financial or other measures. Although the Group believes its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, any forward-looking statements, by their very nature, involve risks and uncertainties and may be influenced by factors that could cause actual outcomes and results to be materially different from those predicted. The forward-looking statements reflect knowledge and information available at the date of preparation of this document and the Group undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements. The Group identifies the forward-looking statements by using the words 'anticipates', 'believes', 'expects', 'intends' and similar expressions in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, certain of which are beyond the Group's control, include, among other things: the risk of failure or delay in delivery of pipeline or launch of new medicines; the risk of failure to meet regulatory or ethical requirements for medicine development or approval; the risk of failure to obtain, defend and enforce effective IP protection and IP challenges by third parties; the impact of competitive pressures including expiry or loss of IP rights, and generic competition; the impact of price controls and reductions; the impact of economic, regulatory and political pressures; the impact of uncertainty and volatility in relation to the UK's exit from the EU; the risk of failures or delays in the quality or execution of the Group's commercial strategies; the risk of failure to maintain supply of compliant, quality medicines; the risk of illegal trade in the Group's medicines; the impact of reliance on third-party goods and services; the risk of failure in information technology, data protection or cybercrime; the risk of failure of critical processes; any expected gains from productivity initiatives are uncertain; the risk of failure to attract, develop, engage and retain a diverse, talented and capable workforce; the risk of failure to adhere to applicable laws, rules and regulations; the risk of the safety and efficacy of marketed medicines being questioned; the risk of adverse outcome of litigation and/or governmental investigations; the risk of failure to adhere to increasingly stringent anti-bribery and anti-corruption legislation; the risk of failure to achieve strategic plans or meet targets or expectations; the risk of failure in financial control or the occurrence of fraud; the risk of unexpected deterioration in the Group's financial position; and the impact that the COVID-19 global pandemic may have or continue to have on these risks, on the Group's ability to continue to mitigate these risks, and on the Group's operations, financial results or financial condition. Nothing in this document, or any related presentation/webcast, should be construed as a profit forecast.

2

Agenda

Overview

Oncology

BioPharmaceuticals, Emerging markets

Finance

Pipeline update, news flow

Summary and appendix

3

H1 2021: growth profile enhanced

Key highlights

Total revenue +18%, incl. 9% from the pandemic COVID-191 vaccine. Total revenue excl. vaccine +9% Q2 growth 12% excl. vaccine

Growth: Oncology +15% and New CVRM2 +16%. Respiratory & Immunology +6%. Emerging markets +21%

Core operating profit +20%, supported by core OOI3 (+115%)

Core EPS4 $2.53 (+27%), incl. 14% tax rate. Impact of pandemic vaccine $(0.04)

Pipeline news accelerated, incl. close-to-market opportunities

ESG5: large boost in pandemic vaccine; about one billion doses released for supply as of today across the network of collaborators Alexion acquisition now closed; consolidation well underway

2021 guidance updated: total revenue is expected to increase by a low-twenties percentage, accompanied by a faster growth in core EPS to $5.05 to $5.40

Absolute values at actual exchange rates; changes at constant exchange rates (CER) and for first-half (H1) 2021, unless stated otherwise. Guidance at CER and excludes the pandemic COVID-19 vaccine. 1. Coronavirus disease; an infectious disease caused by a newly discovered coronavirus 2. New Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism comprising Farxiga, Brilinta, Diabetes and Renal 3. Other operating income 4. Earnings per share 5. Environmental, social and (corporate) governance (topics).

4

Late-stage pipeline fuelling growth

Milestones since the Q1'21 results update

Medicine

Indication (geography)

Regulatory approval or

Tagrisso

adjuvant NSCLC1 (EGFRm2): approval (EU)

other regulatory action

Imfinzi

ES-SCLC3: approval (CN)

Lynparza

prostate cancer (2nd line4) (BRCAm5): approval (CN)

Koselugo

NF16: approval (EU)

Orpathys

lung cancer (2nd line) (MET exon 147): approval (CN)

Farxiga

CKD8: approval (US)

COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19: approval (JP)

Regulatory submission

Symbicort

mild asthma: regulatory submission voluntarily withdrawn (EU)

acceptance and/or

Fasenra

nasal polyps: regulatory submission (US)

submission

tezepelumab

asthma: regulatory submission (US, EU, JP)

Major Phase III data

Imfinzi + tremelimumab

NSCLC (1st line) (POSEIDON): Phase III OS9 primary endpoint met

readout or other

significant

Forxiga

CKD: positive regulatory opinion (EU)

development

roxadustat

CKD: negative outcome from US FDA advisory committee

nirsevimab

RSV10: Phase II/III primary safety objective met

AZD7442

SARS-CoV-2 (STORM CHASER): Phase III primary endpoint not met

1. Non-small cell lung cancer 2. Epidermal growth factor receptor mutation 3. Extensive-stage small cell lung cancer 4. 2nd treatment in the metastatic setting; 1st line/1L, 2nd line/2L, 3rd line/3L used across this presentation 5. Breast cancer susceptibility gene 1/2 mutation 6. Neurofibromatosis type 1 7. MET exon 14 skipping alterations 8. Chronic kidney disease 9. Overall survival 10. Respiratory syncytial virus. Status as of 29 July 2021.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

AstraZeneca plc published this content on 02 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2021 09:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ASTRAZENECA PLC
05:12aASTRAZENECA : H1 2021 results - Roadshow and conferences
PU
04:49aASTRAZENECA : Secures US FDA Approval for Saphnelo in Moderate to Severe Systemi..
MT
04:06aPFIZER : Malawi Ready to Store, Distribute Incoming Covid-19 Vaccine - Official
AQ
02:36aAstraZeneca's Saphnelo Approved in U.S. for Moderate-to-Severe SLE
DJ
02:27aASTRAZENECA : Lupus Therapy Wins US FDA Approval
MT
02:12aASTRAZENECA : Saphnelo (anifrolumab) approved in the US for moderate to severe s..
PU
08/01MARKET CHATTER : Pfizer, Moderna Raise COVID-19 Vaccine Prices in EU Supply Cont..
MT
08/01CORONAVIRUS : Kenya has Received an Additional 410,000 Doses of AstraZeneca The ..
AQ
07/30ASTRAZENECA : H1 2021 results
AQ
07/30ASTRAZENECA : NHS - Presidential visit strengthens healthcare partnership with K..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 34 636 M - -
Net income 2021 5 207 M - -
Net Debt 2021 26 467 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 30,4x
Yield 2021 2,45%
Capitalization 178 B 178 B -
EV / Sales 2021 5,90x
EV / Sales 2022 4,74x
Nbr of Employees 76 100
Free-Float 96,4%
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 114,91 $
Average target price 133,75 $
Spread / Average Target 16,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Menelas N. Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC12.89%178 110
JOHNSON & JOHNSON9.42%453 313
ROCHE HOLDING AG13.38%337 105
PFIZER, INC.16.30%239 637
NOVARTIS AG0.28%225 343
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY44.22%221 348