AstraZeneca : Imfinzi Misses Primary Endpoint in Kestrel Phase 3 Trial

AstraZeneca PLC said Friday that the Kestrel Phase 3 trial for its Imfinzi cancer drug didn't meet the primary endpoint of improving overall survival when compared with the extreme treatment, which includes chemotherapy.

The British pharmaceutical giant said the trial was aimed at treating patients with recurrent or metastatic head and neck cancer, whose tumors expressed high levels of the protein PD-L1.

The combination of Imfinzi and the antibody tremelimumab didn't show an overall survival benefit in the secondary endpoint, it added.

"While we are disappointed by these results, insights from the Kestrel Phase 3 trial will advance our understanding and application of immunotherapy across our clinical development program," Dave Fredrickson, executive vice president of the oncology business unit, said.

