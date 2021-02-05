Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  AstraZeneca PLC    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AstraZeneca : Imfinzi Misses Primary Endpoint in Kestrel Phase 3 Trial

02/05/2021 | 02:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Sabela Ojea

AstraZeneca PLC said Friday that the Kestrel Phase 3 trial for its Imfinzi cancer drug didn't meet the primary endpoint of improving overall survival when compared with the extreme treatment, which includes chemotherapy.

The British pharmaceutical giant said the trial was aimed at treating patients with recurrent or metastatic head and neck cancer, whose tumors expressed high levels of the protein PD-L1.

The combination of Imfinzi and the antibody tremelimumab didn't show an overall survival benefit in the secondary endpoint, it added.

"While we are disappointed by these results, insights from the Kestrel Phase 3 trial will advance our understanding and application of immunotherapy across our clinical development program," Dave Fredrickson, executive vice president of the oncology business unit, said.

Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com; @sabelaojeaguix

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-05-21 0232ET

All news about ASTRAZENECA PLC
02/04ASTRAZENECA : files for COVID-19 vaccine approval in Japan
AQ
02/04ASTRAZENECA : Imfinzi Misses Primary Endpoint in Kestrel Phase 3 Trial
DJ
02/04ASTRAZENECA : Imfinzi Fails in Late-Stage Trial for Head, Neck Cancer
MT
02/04ASTRAZENECA : Seeks Japanese Approval for COVID-19 Shot
MT
02/04ASTRAZENECA : Update on KESTREL Phase III trial of Imfinzi with or without treme..
PU
02/04COUNTDOWN TO 'CATASTROPHE : ' Inside Europe's fight for COVID shots
RE
02/04ASTRAZENECA : S.Korea advises caution on AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine for elde..
RE
02/04ASTRAZENECA : COVID-19 Vaccine To Reach France By Week-End
MT
02/04MARKET CHATTER : AstraZeneca, Sputnik V's Combined COVID-19 Vaccine Trials to St..
MT
02/04ASTRAZENECA : Canada May Receive AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Vaccine Before March-End
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 26 378 M - -
Net income 2020 2 951 M - -
Net Debt 2020 13 468 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 40,3x
Yield 2020 2,79%
Capitalization 133 B 132 B -
EV / Sales 2020 5,53x
EV / Sales 2021 4,73x
Nbr of Employees 70 600
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 127,05 $
Last Close Price 100,96 $
Spread / Highest target 55,6%
Spread / Average Target 25,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Menelas N. Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC0.81%132 389
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.93%422 523
ROCHE HOLDING AG0.11%295 188
NOVARTIS AG-4.05%201 426
MERCK & CO., INC.-7.05%195 622
PFIZER INC.-5.22%193 655
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ