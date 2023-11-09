Stock AZN ASTRAZENECA PLC
PDF Report : AstraZeneca PLC

AstraZeneca PLC

Equities

AZN

GB0009895292

Pharmaceuticals

Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe
Other stock markets
 11:30:00 2023-11-09 am EST
10,448.00 GBX +2.73% +0.75% -6.94%
05:14pm ASTRAZENECA : In-line Q3; strong operational performance prompts outlook upgrade Alphavalue
05:13pm Oil Stocks Buoy European Equities Traded in the US as American Depositary Receipts Thursday MT
Latest news about AstraZeneca PLC

AstraZeneca's Phase 3 Trial of Imfinzi Combination to Treat Liver Cancer Meets Primary Endpoint of Progression-Free Survival MT
Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES from 09.11.2023 - 15:15 DP
Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Edge Higher Premarket Thursday MT
Sector Update: Health Care MT
AstraZeneca's Q3 Earnings Fall, Revenue Rises; 2023 Outlook Raised MT
AstraZeneca ups profit outlook RE
FTSE up despite higher for longer US rates fear AN
AstraZeneca to Expand Collaboration With Vanguard Renewables to Boost US Renewable Natural Gas Productivity MT
Trending : AstraZeneca Hikes Forecasts and Makes a $2 Billion Licensing Deal DJ
AstraZeneca raises stakes in obesity drug race with Eccogene deal RE
North American Morning Briefing : Traders Await Powell Speech DJ
European Midday Briefing : Investors Eye Central Bank Speakers DJ
Lancashire Holdings declares special dividend after strong year so far AN
Flutter drags the FTSE 100 down
European shares gain on earnings boost; investors await cues on policy outlook RE
Lancashire Appoints AstraZeneca Director as Chair Designate MT
AstraZeneca Lifts Guidance for 2023, Joins Obesity Market With New Licensing Deal MT
AstraZeneca ups guidance; inks licence deal for obesity drug AN
FTSE 100 kicks off day with cautious gain AN
AstraZeneca Shares Rise After Guidance Increase DJ
London stocks slip on Flutter's dour outlook; Powell in focus RE
AstraZeneca's Liver Cancer Combo Extends Progression-free Survival in Late-stage Study MT
European shares open flat as investors await cues on policy outlook RE

AstraZeneca PLC is one of the world's leading pharmaceutical groups. Net sales break down by source of income as follows: - product sales (96.9%). Net sales break down by treatment area between oncology (34%), cardiovascular, renal and metabolic diseases (21.4%), respiratory and autoimmune diseases (13.4%), and other (31.2%; inflammatory diseases, neurological diseases, gastrointestinal and infectious diseases); - collaboration revenue (3.1%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United Kingdom (7%), Europe (20.1%), Americas (44.2%) and Africa/Asia/Australia (28.7%).
Sector
Pharmaceuticals
Calendar
02:00am - Q3 2023 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for AstraZeneca PLC

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
24
Last Close Price
125.03USD
Average target price
166.10USD
Spread / Average Target
+32.85%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Pharmaceuticals

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC Stock AstraZeneca PLC
-6.94% 194 B $
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY Stock Eli Lilly and Company
+62.47% 557 B $
NOVO NORDISK A/S Stock Novo Nordisk A/S
+48.29% 458 B $
JOHNSON & JOHNSON Stock Johnson & Johnson
-15.69% 362 B $
MERCK & CO., INC. Stock Merck & Co., Inc.
-7.16% 265 B $
ABBVIE INC. Stock AbbVie Inc.
-15.01% 251 B $
ROCHE HOLDING AG Stock Roche Holding AG
-17.99% 214 B $
NOVARTIS AG Stock Novartis AG
+0.93% 194 B $
PFIZER, INC. Stock Pfizer, Inc.
-41.38% 174 B $
AMGEN INC. Stock Amgen Inc.
+1.20% 146 B $
Other Pharmaceuticals
