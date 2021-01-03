Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  AstraZeneca PLC    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

AstraZeneca : India approves AstraZeneca and local COVID vaccines, rollout in weeks

01/03/2021 | 01:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Health worker collects a swab sample from a man during a rapid antigen testing campaign, on the outskirts of Mumbai

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's drugs regulator on Sunday gave final approval for the emergency-use of two coronavirus vaccines, one developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University and the other by local company Bharat Biotech.

The world's second most populous country is now expected to start a massive immunisation programme within weeks, with the AstraZeneca/Oxford shot taking the lead and Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN administered under stricter conditions given no efficacy data has been release for it.

The overall efficacy of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine was 70.42%, while Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN was "safe and provides a robust immune response", Drugs Controller General of India V.G. Somani said.

The British-developed AstraZeneca/Oxford shot is being made locally by the Serum Institute of India (SII) and will be branded COVISHIELD, while Bharat Biotech has teamed up with the government-run Indian Council of Medical Research.

"Vaccines of M/s Serum and M/s Bharat Biotech are being approved for restricted use in emergency situations," Somani read out from a written statement at a press conference. Somani did not take questions.

Both vaccines will be administered in two doses and stored at 2-8° degrees Celsius (36 to 48°F), he said. Sources told Reuters on Saturday the doses would have to be given four weeks apart.

Somani explained that the Bharat Biotech vaccine had been approved "in public interest as an abundant precaution, in clinical trial mode, to have more options for vaccinations, especially in case of infection by mutant strains".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the approvals.

"It would make every Indian proud that the two vaccines that have been given emergency use approval are made in India!" he said on Twitter, calling it a sign of a "self-reliant" country.

SII, the world's biggest vaccine producer, has already stockpiled more than 50 million doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine even without a formal supply deal with the government.

"All the risks @SerumInstIndia took with stockpiling the vaccine, have finally paid off," CEO Adar Poonawalla said on Twitter. "COVISHIELD, India's first COVID-19 vaccine, is approved, safe, effective and ready to roll-out in the coming weeks."

(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed and Nigam Prusty: Writing by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Neil Fullick:)

By Aftab Ahmed and Nigam Prusty


© Reuters 2021
All news about ASTRAZENECA PLC
01:39aASTRAZENECA : India approves AstraZeneca and local COVID vaccines, rollout in we..
RE
12:54aASTRAZENECA : India OKs AstraZeneca and locally-made COVID-19 vaccines
AQ
12:45aASTRAZENECA : India drugs regulator says it has granted emergency-use authorizat..
AQ
12:40aIndia gives final urgent-use approval to AstraZeneca, local COVID vaccines
RE
01/02TIMELINE : India's coronavirus vaccine approved by drugs experts
RE
01/02India's drugs experts approve AstraZeneca, local COVID vaccines
RE
01/02THE LATEST : New daily cases hit record in North Carolina
AQ
01/02TIMELINE-India's coronavirus vaccine approved by drugs experts
RE
01/02ASTRAZENECA PHARMA INDIA : India likely to approve two-dose regimen for COVID va..
RE
01/02India Approves Use of Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covid-19 Vaccine
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 26 441 M - -
Net income 2020 2 985 M - -
Net Debt 2020 13 239 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 41,7x
Yield 2020 2,81%
Capitalization 131 B 131 B -
EV / Sales 2020 5,47x
EV / Sales 2021 4,72x
Nbr of Employees 70 600
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 123,11 $
Last Close Price 100,15 $
Spread / Highest target 59,6%
Spread / Average Target 22,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Menelas N. Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC0.00%131 462
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.00%414 310
ROCHE HOLDING AG0.00%298 507
NOVARTIS AG0.00%214 932
MERCK & CO., INC.0.00%206 957
PFIZER INC.0.00%204 605
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ