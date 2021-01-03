AstraZeneca : India's Serum Institute says to meet local demand for AstraZeneca vaccine for next two months, before exporting

NEW DELHI, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Serum Institute of India (SII),
the local maker of the AstraZeneca/Oxford coronavirus vaccine,
said on Sunday it intends to concentrate on meeting India's own
immediate demand in the next two months before exporting to
other interested countries.
Chief Executive Adar Poonawalla said in an interview after
the shot was approved for emergency use in the world's
second-most populous country, that exports might be possible
after supplying the Indian government with an initial 100
million doses.
The Indian government just wants to ensure that "the most
vulnerable people of the country get it first - I fully endorse
and support that decision", he said.
SII is still waiting to strike a formal supply deal with the
Indian government, but is expected to do so in the coming days.
(Reporting by Krishna N. Das
Editing by Alexandra Hudson)