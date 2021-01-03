Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  AstraZeneca PLC    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

AstraZeneca : India's Serum Institute says to meet local demand for AstraZeneca vaccine for next two months, before exporting

01/03/2021 | 09:50am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW DELHI, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Serum Institute of India (SII), the local maker of the AstraZeneca/Oxford coronavirus vaccine, said on Sunday it intends to concentrate on meeting India's own immediate demand in the next two months before exporting to other interested countries.

Chief Executive Adar Poonawalla said in an interview after the shot was approved for emergency use in the world's second-most populous country, that exports might be possible after supplying the Indian government with an initial 100 million doses.

The Indian government just wants to ensure that "the most vulnerable people of the country get it first - I fully endorse and support that decision", he said.

SII is still waiting to strike a formal supply deal with the Indian government, but is expected to do so in the coming days. (Reporting by Krishna N. Das Editing by Alexandra Hudson)


© Reuters 2021
All news about ASTRAZENECA PLC
09:50aASTRAZENECA : India's Serum Institute says to meet local demand for AstraZeneca ..
RE
09:08aASTRAZENECA : Brazil to import 2 mln AstraZeneca vaccine doses, not yet approved..
RE
05:28aASTRAZENECA : Stricter lockdown restrictions probably on the way, says UK PM Joh..
RE
04:56aASTRAZENECA : India OKs AstraZeneca and locally made COVID-19 vaccines
AQ
04:55aASTRAZENECA : Britain targets tens of millions of vaccinations in next three mon..
RE
04:12aIndia approves AstraZeneca and local COVID vaccines, rollout soon
RE
03:46aFACTBOX : Astra-Oxford vaccine - what's been said about dosage and efficacy
RE
03:37aTHE LATEST : US virus death toll hits 350,000; surge feared
AQ
02:41aFactbox-How AstraZeneca-Oxford developed Britain's homegrown COVID-19 vaccine
RE
02:31aExplainer-Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 26 441 M - -
Net income 2020 2 985 M - -
Net Debt 2020 13 239 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 41,7x
Yield 2020 2,81%
Capitalization 131 B 131 B -
EV / Sales 2020 5,47x
EV / Sales 2021 4,72x
Nbr of Employees 70 600
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 123,11 $
Last Close Price 100,15 $
Spread / Highest target 59,6%
Spread / Average Target 22,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Menelas N. Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC0.00%131 462
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.00%414 310
ROCHE HOLDING AG0.00%298 507
NOVARTIS AG0.00%214 932
MERCK & CO., INC.0.00%206 957
PFIZER INC.0.00%204 605
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ