AstraZeneca : India suspends UK flights over fears of new virus strain

MUMBAI, Dec 21 (Reuters) - India said on Monday it would
suspend flights from the United Kingdom until the end of the
year over fears of a new strain of the coronavirus.
Separately local media reported the government was readying
its first deal to buy 50 million COVID-19 shots.
The flight ban will come into effect on Wednesday and all
passengers arriving from Britain before then will be tested on
arrival at airports, India's aviation ministry said on Twitter.
A number of European and other nations have shut off travel
ties with Britain after Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned that
the new strain was a danger to the country.
Britain is one of the 23 countries that India shares an "air
bubble" with.
"If we receive information that the new strain has spread to
other places, then we will consider it," India's Civil Aviation
Minister Hardeep Singh Puri told Reuters partner ANI, outlining
the possibility of extending the ban to more countries.
India's health minister said that authorities remained
vigilant and prepared to deal with the new strain, adding that
there was no need to panic.
The country has recorded the world's second highest number
of infections, breaching the 10 million case milestone over the
weekend. More than 145,000 people have died from COVID-19, and
the government says it is getting ready to vaccinate its
citizens starting next month.
CNBC-TV18 news channel, citing unnamed sources, said the
government would soon place an order for 50 million doses of the
Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine with local manufacturer Serum
Institute of India (SII).
A spokesman for SII, the world’s largest manufacturer of
vaccines by volume, declined comment. A spokeswoman for India's
federal health ministry did not immediately respond to questions
from Reuters.
SII, meanwhile, plans to ask the government to indemnify
manufacturers against lawsuits resulting from any vaccine
side-effects.
