AstraZeneca : India to give homegrown vaccine in seven more states this week

NEW DELHI, Jan 24 (Reuters) - India said it will administer
homegrown coronavirus vaccine COVAXIN in seven more states from
Monday as it seeks to inoculate 30 million healthcare workers
across the country.
The government this month gave emergency-use approval to the
vaccine, developed by Bharat Biotech International Ltd and
state-run Indian Council of Medical Research, and another
licensed from Oxford University and AstraZeneca PLC that
is being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India.
The expansion from the 12 states now administering COVAXIN
includes the southern state of Kerala, which has a high COVID-19
caseload, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state of
Gujarat, the government said late on Saturday.
Some doctors have expressed doubt about COVAXIN, which was
approved without efficacy data from late-stage clinical trials.
The government says it is safe. The Lancet medical journal said
on Thursday the drug produced an immune response in a small
group of adults.
Authorities have inoculated nearly 1.6 million health
workers overall using the two vaccines, the government said on
Sunday.
India is also exporting doses, including commercial
shipments to Brazil and Morocco, and free shipments to the
Maldives, Bhutan, Bangladesh and Nepal.
India recently trained immunisation-programme managers from
13 foreign countries using Indian vaccines, the government said.
With 1.35 billion people, India has reported 10.65 million
coronavirus infections - the highest after the United States -
with 153,339 COVID-19 deaths.
The vaccination drive, targeting frontline workers, is to be
expanded later to cover 270 million people older than 50 or
deemed at high risk because of pre-existing medical conditions.
