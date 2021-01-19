AstraZeneca : India to start COVID vaccine exports on Wednesday

NEW DELHI, Jan 19 (Reuters) - India will start exporting
COVID-19 vaccines from Wednesday, paving the way for many mid-
and lower-income countries to get supplies of the easy-to-store
Oxford/AstraZeneca drug, of which it said it plans to ship
millions of doses within days.
Serum Institute of India (SII), the world's largest vaccine
producer, told Reuters last week it soon expected emergency use
authorisation from the World Health Organization (WHO) for that
vaccine, which SII has been licensed to make.
The foreign ministry said shipments would start on Wednesday
following requests from "neighbouring and key partner
countries". Officials said the first doses would go to Bhutan
and Maldives.
Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar and the Seychelles will also get
supplies in this week's first phase, the ministry said.
The Bangladesh foreign ministry said it expected to receive
a gift of two million doses on Thursday. The country of 160
million, which has yet to start its vaccination programme, has
ordered a further 30 million doses, officials said.
The vast majority of the production of the three most widely
approved COVID vaccines globally has so far been hoovered up by
developed nations, raising concerns at the WHO and elsewhere
that poorer countries could face a long wait for supplies.
The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine is widely viewed as their
best option because the other two, manufactured by
Pfizer/BioNTech and by Moderna, need
to be stored at very low temperatures.
WHO emergency authorisation for the Astra-Oxford vaccine
would additionally allow SII to begin supplying it to the
WHO-backed COVAX initiative aimed at fairly distributing
COVID-19 shots across the world.
India, which has the world's second highest COVID caseload,
has said it needs to balance its domestic requirements with
international demands.
It began giving shots of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, as
well as another developed by Bharat Biotech, to domestic health
workers on Saturday.
The country plans to start exporting Bharat Biotech's
vaccine at a later stage.
The foreign ministry said Astra-Oxford vaccine supplies to
Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Mauritius would begin soon after
those countries' regulators cleared the drug.
Pakistan is alone among India's neighbours where it has no
plans to send vaccine doses, and a government in New Delhi
source said no request had come from there.
(Reporting by Sanjeev Miglani, additional reporting by Ruma
Paul in Dhaka; Editing by Euan Rocha, Alexander Smith and John
Stonestreet)