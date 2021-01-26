AstraZeneca : Italy asks EU to take action against Pfizer over COVID-19 vaccine delays

MILAN, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Italy asked the European
Commission on Tuesday to take action against Pfizer over
cuts to its COVID-19 vaccine deliveries, the government's
special commissioner said.
The request to Brussels came a day after Rome sent a formal
warning letter to the U.S. drug company calling on it to respect
its contractual commitments after a temporary slowdown in its
COVID-19 vaccine deliveries.
Pfizer has said it will make up for the drop in deliveries
with manufacturing changes that will boost output.
The move increased tensions between Europe and the U.S.
company and came as rival vaccine developer AstraZeneca
also warned of cuts to initial deliveries.
"The extraordinary commissioner ... called for a discussion
with the EU executive to take all appropriate action against
Pfizer's non-compliant behaviour," the commissioner's office
said in a statement.
The statement did not say what action the Italian government
was seeking from Brussels, but on Saturday the government said
Pfizer's delays amounted to a serious breach of contractual
obligations and that Italy would use all available legal tools.
Pfizer was not immediately available for comment.
