AstraZeneca : Italy could have AstraZeneca COVID-19 shots by end November, IRBM biotech says

ROME, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Italy could have its first shots of British drugmaker AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine by the end of November, the managing director of IRBM told Reuters.

Biotech firm IRBM, whose lab is based south of Rome, is cooperating with AstraZeneca in developing a vaccine for the disease which has caused more than 35,600 deaths in Italy.

"It is possible to have the first shots in Italy by the end of November, provided the trial continues as planned and the vaccine is validated," Matteo Liguori said on Wednesday.

Italy's Health Minister had already said the vaccine could be available by the end of 2020. (Reporting by Emilio Parodi; Writing by Angelo Amante; Editing by Alexander Smith)