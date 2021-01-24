AstraZeneca : Italy to take legal action over COVID vaccine delays to get promised doses

MILAN, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Italy will take legal action
against Pfizer Inc and AstraZeneca over delays
in deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines to secure agreed supplies
rather than seek damages, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on
Sunday.
"We are working so our vaccine plan programme does not
change," Di Maio said on RAI state television.
On Saturday Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said the
delays in vaccine supplies were "unacceptable" and amounted to a
serious breach of contractual obligations, adding that Italy
would use all available legal tools.
Italy will have to rethink its whole vaccination programme
if supply problems persist, a senior health official warned.
Asked why he thought the pharmaceutical companies had been
forced to announce reductions, Di Maio said he believed they had
simply bitten off more than they could chew.
"We are activating all channels so the EU Commission does
all it can to make these gentlemen respect their contracts," he
said.
Pfizer last week said it was temporarily slowing supplies to
Europe to make manufacturing changes that would boost output.
On Friday, a senior official told Reuters AstraZeneca had
also informed the European Union it would cut deliveries of its
COVID-19 vaccine to the bloc by 60% because of production
problems.
The cut in supplies announced by the two companies will put
back vaccination of the over-80s in Italy by about four weeks
and the rest of the population by about 6-8 weeks, Deputy Health
Minister Pierpaolo Sileri said on Sunday.
"This kind of delay affects the whole of Europe and a good
part of the world but I am confident the delay can be made up
for further down the road," he said on Italian TV.
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Edmund Blair and
Philippa Fletcher)