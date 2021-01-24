AstraZeneca : Italy to take legal action over COVID vaccine delays to secure doses, says minister

MILAN, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Italy will take legal action
against Pfizer and Astrazeneca over delays in
deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines with the aim of securing the
doses rather than to seek damages, Foreign Minister Luigi Di
Maio said on Sunday.
"We are working so our vaccine plan programme does not
change. We are activating all channels so the EU Commission does
all it can to make these gentlemen respect their contracts," Di
Maio said on RAI state television.
