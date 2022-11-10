Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. AstraZeneca PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:01 2022-11-10 am EST
11000.00 GBX   +1.42%
03:00aLONDON BRIEFING: AstraZeneca and Haleon lift annual guidance
AN
02:44aAstraZeneca Lifts 2022 Guidance After Swing to 3Q Profit, Higher Sales
DJ
02:37aAstrazeneca : Year-to-date and Q3 2022 results presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AstraZeneca Lifts 2022 Guidance After Swing to 3Q Profit, Higher Sales

11/10/2022 | 02:44am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Cecilia Butini


AstraZeneca PLC on Thursday lifted its guidance for the full year after reporting a swing to net profit and higher sales for the third quarter of the year, which both beat consensus expectations.

The Anglo-Swedish pharma major swung to pretax profit of $922 million from a pretax loss of $2 billion the year prior, when it took hits from fair-value adjustments to Alexion inventories after acquiring the company.

After tax, profit was $1.64 billion compared with a loss of $1.65 billion the year prior. Analysts had expected the company to post a net profit of $629 million.

Core earnings per share were $1.67, up 55% from the prior-year figure, beating analysts' expectations of $1.52.

Revenue rose to $11 billion in the quarter from $9.87 billion the year prior, beating analysts' expectations of $10.84 billion.

The company raised its outlook on core earnings per share, saying it expects the metric to increase by a high-20s to low-30s percentage, up from a previous outlook of growth in the mid-to-high 20s percentage. Total revenue is still expected to increase by a low-20s percentage as the company had previously forecast.


Write to Cecilia Butini at cecilia.butini@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-10-22 0243ET

All news about ASTRAZENECA PLC
03:00aLONDON BRIEFING: AstraZeneca and Haleon lift annual guidance
AN
02:44aAstraZeneca Lifts 2022 Guidance After Swing to 3Q Profit, Higher Sales
DJ
02:37aAstrazeneca : Year-to-date and Q3 2022 results presentation
PU
02:21aAstraZeneca Swings to Q3 Profit Amid Growth in All Therapeutic Areas
MT
02:18aAstraZeneca tops quarterly estimates buoyed by cancer drug sales
RE
02:17aAstrazeneca : Year-to-date and Q3 2022 results announcement
PU
02:17aAstrazeneca : Year-to-date and Q3 2022 results clinical trials appendix
PU
02:12aAstraZeneca Q3 earnings, revenue beat estimates
RE
02:07aAstrazeneca : Year-to-date and Q3 2022 results
PU
12:20aEMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen Lower Ahead of U.S. CPI Data
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ASTRAZENECA PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 44 282 M - -
Net income 2022 4 181 M - -
Net Debt 2022 24 153 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 44,4x
Yield 2022 2,38%
Capitalization 192 B 192 B -
EV / Sales 2022 4,88x
EV / Sales 2023 4,57x
Nbr of Employees 83 100
Free-Float 96,5%
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 123,77 $
Average target price 139,30 $
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Aradhana Sarin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Menelas NICOLAS Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC24.98%191 789
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.62%450 868
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY32.74%345 171
ROCHE HOLDING AG-13.53%275 071
PFIZER, INC.-19.81%262 209
ABBVIE INC.9.03%260 975