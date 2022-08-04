AstraZeneca Lynparza Breast Cancer Treatment Approved for Use in EU

By Joe Hoppe

AstraZeneca PLC said Thursday that its Lynparza treatment has been approved in the European Union for patients with early breast cancer.

The Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical company said the treatment is the first PARP inhibitor--a type of targeted cancer drug--to improve overall survival in early-stage, high-risk breast cancer.

Lynparza has been approved for use either as a treatment on its own or in combination with endocrine therapy.

In a trial, the treatment demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in invasive disease-free survival, reducing the risk of invasive breast cancer recurrences, new cancers, or death by 42% when compared with a placebo, and overall survival by 32% versus a placebo, AstraZeneca said. The drug's safety and tolerability in the trial was also in line with prior results, it added.

The treatment was approved in the U.S. for treating some forms of high-risk early breast cancer in March.

