AstraZeneca : Mexican president says 'we have other options' after pause in AstaZeneca vaccine trial

09/09/2020 | 11:19am EDT

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday the country has "other options" for a potential COVID-19 vaccine after drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc suspended a late-stage trial due to an illness in a participant.

The governments of Argentina and Mexico have agreed to produce the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for most of Latin America. Mexico is in talks with several companies about vaccine trials.

(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon)

