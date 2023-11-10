Stock AZN ASTRAZENECA PLC
PDF Report : AstraZeneca PLC

AstraZeneca PLC

Equities

AZN

GB0009895292

Pharmaceuticals

Market Closed - London Stock Exchange
Other stock markets
 11:35:11 2023-11-10 am EST
10,090.00 GBX -3.32% -1.75% -10.06%
06:42pm ASTRAZENECA : Moderating our over-optimistic expectations for improved profitability Alphavalue
02:54pm The market is about to call Powell's bluff
Latest news about AstraZeneca PLC

The market is about to call Powell's bluff
ASTRAZENECA : Deutsche Bank remains Neutral ZD
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Astrazeneca, Biogen, Meta, Netflix, Take-Two, Home Depot...
Health Care Drops as Obesity Craze Cools -- Health Care Roundup DJ
FTSE 100 Ends Three-Day Falling Streak After Mixed Updates DJ
Global markets live: Airbus, Sony, Lyft, Take Two, Eli Lilly...
London Shares Close Busy Earnings Day in the Green MT
ASTRAZENECA : In-line Q3; strong operational performance prompts outlook upgrade Alphavalue
Oil Stocks Buoy European Equities Traded in the US as American Depositary Receipts Thursday MT
AstraZeneca's Phase 3 Trial of Imfinzi Combination to Treat Liver Cancer Meets Primary Endpoint of Progression-Free Survival MT
AstraZeneca PLC Announces Positive High-Level Results from the Emerald-1 Phase III Trial CI
AstraZeneca and Eccogene Enter into an Exclusive License Agreement for ECC5004 CI
Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES from 09.11.2023 - 15:15 DP
Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Edge Higher Premarket Thursday MT
Transcript : AstraZeneca PLC, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 09, 2023 CI
Sector Update: Health Care MT
AstraZeneca's Q3 Earnings Fall, Revenue Rises; 2023 Outlook Raised MT
AstraZeneca ups profit outlook RE
FTSE up despite higher for longer US rates fear AN
AstraZeneca to Expand Collaboration With Vanguard Renewables to Boost US Renewable Natural Gas Productivity MT
Astrazeneca Announces Imfinzi Plus Bevacizumab Met Primary Endpoint for Proprietary-Free Survival in Liver Cancer Eligible for Embolization in Liver Cancer Elerization in Emerald-1 Phase Iii Trial CI
AstraZeneca's IMFINZI Plus Bevacizumab Met Primary Endpoint for Progression-Free Survival in Liver Cancer Eligible for Embolization in EmeralD-1 Phase III Trial CI
Trending : AstraZeneca Hikes Forecasts and Makes a $2 Billion Licensing Deal DJ
AstraZeneca raises stakes in obesity drug race with Eccogene deal RE

Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC is one of the world's leading pharmaceutical groups. Net sales break down by source of income as follows: - product sales (96.9%). Net sales break down by treatment area between oncology (34%), cardiovascular, renal and metabolic diseases (21.4%), respiratory and autoimmune diseases (13.4%), and other (31.2%; inflammatory diseases, neurological diseases, gastrointestinal and infectious diseases); - collaboration revenue (3.1%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United Kingdom (7%), Europe (20.1%), Americas (44.2%) and Africa/Asia/Australia (28.7%).
Sector
Pharmaceuticals
Calendar
2023-11-15 - Jefferies Healthcare Conference
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for AstraZeneca PLC

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
24
Last Close Price
128.17USD
Average target price
166.29USD
Spread / Average Target
+29.74%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Pharmaceuticals

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC Stock AstraZeneca PLC
-10.06% 199 B $
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY Stock Eli Lilly and Company
+61.94% 532 B $
NOVO NORDISK A/S Stock Novo Nordisk A/S
+47.46% 446 B $
JOHNSON & JOHNSON Stock Johnson & Johnson
-17.14% 355 B $
MERCK & CO., INC. Stock Merck & Co., Inc.
-8.74% 259 B $
ABBVIE INC. Stock AbbVie Inc.
-14.86% 244 B $
ROCHE HOLDING AG Stock Roche Holding AG
-18.50% 213 B $
NOVARTIS AG Stock Novartis AG
+0.32% 193 B $
PFIZER, INC. Stock Pfizer, Inc.
-42.80% 168 B $
AMGEN INC. Stock Amgen Inc.
+1.16% 141 B $
Other Pharmaceuticals
