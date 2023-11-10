AstraZeneca PLC
Equities
AZN
GB0009895292
Pharmaceuticals
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|10,090.00 GBX
|-3.32%
|-1.75%
|-10.06%
|06:42pm
|ASTRAZENECA : Moderating our over-optimistic expectations for improved profitability
|02:54pm
|The market is about to call Powell's bluff
More about the company
AstraZeneca PLC is one of the world's leading pharmaceutical groups. Net sales break down by source of income as follows: - product sales (96.9%). Net sales break down by treatment area between oncology (34%), cardiovascular, renal and metabolic diseases (21.4%), respiratory and autoimmune diseases (13.4%), and other (31.2%; inflammatory diseases, neurological diseases, gastrointestinal and infectious diseases); - collaboration revenue (3.1%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United Kingdom (7%), Europe (20.1%), Americas (44.2%) and Africa/Asia/Australia (28.7%).
SectorPharmaceuticals
Calendar
2023-11-15 - Jefferies Healthcare Conference
More Ratings
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B+
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
24
Last Close Price
128.17USD
Average target price
166.29USD
Spread / Average Target
+29.74%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-10.06%
|199 B $
|+61.94%
|532 B $
|+47.46%
|446 B $
|-17.14%
|355 B $
|-8.74%
|259 B $
|-14.86%
|244 B $
|-18.50%
|213 B $
|+0.32%
|193 B $
|-42.80%
|168 B $
|+1.16%
|141 B $
- Markets
- Equities
- Stock AstraZeneca PLC - London Stock Exchange
- News
- AstraZeneca : Moderating our over-optimistic expectations for improved profitability