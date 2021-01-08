AstraZeneca : NHS England plans to vaccinate all frontline staff against COVID-19 in next few weeks

Jan 9 (Reuters) - NHS England said on Friday it had made
plans to vaccinate all frontline staff against COVID-19 in the
next few weeks following the rollout of the Oxford-AstraZeneca
vaccine.
Nikita Kanani, the Nation Health Service medical director
for primary care, said the vaccine will be administered to "all
health and social care staff" by mid-February.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the NHS was under severe
strain, as Britain recorded its highest daily death toll on
Friday and London hospitals were at the risk of being
overwhelmed.
Britain has the world's fifth-highest COVID-19 death toll at
nearly 80,000, and the 1,325 deaths reported within 28 days of a
positive test on Friday surpassed April's record.
"From the middle of January, all NHS Trusts will be able to
provide vaccinations for local healthcare and social care
workers, which will be critical in keeping both them and
patients safe," the NHS said in an emailed statement.
"The life-saving jab will be offered to all staff across NHS
services, including those who work in general practices,
pharmacies, dentists and other primary and secondary care
settings," it said, adding that clinics will be scaled up to
enable vaccinations seven days a week.
A number of staff have already received their first dose of
the vaccine.
The NHS said it will prioritise the vaccination of its
workers based on local risk assessments such as underlying
health conditions and whether people are from Black, Asian and
minority ethnic backgrounds.
In a letter to NHS Trusts seen by Reuters, three key NHS
England officials, including Kanani, said they were under an
"immediate requirement to vaccinate frontline health and social
care workers, ensuring maximum uptake of vaccination and timely,
equitable access across staff groups".
Britain, the first country to approve vaccines made by
Pfizer/BioNTech and AstraZeneca, on
Friday approved Moderna's shot, which it hopes to begin
administering this spring.
(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by William
Mallard)