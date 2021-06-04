Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. AstraZeneca PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AstraZeneca Names Aradhana Sarin as Next CFO

06/04/2021 | 02:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Adria Calatayud

AstraZeneca PLC said Friday that it has appointed Aradhana Sarin, currently executive vice-president and chief financial officer of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., as its next CFO, replacing Marc Dunoyer.

The Cambridge, U.K.-based pharmaceutical giant--which is in the process of acquiring Alexion--said Mr. Dunoyer will retire from AstraZeneca's board, having served as CFO for more than seven years. He will become chief executive of Alexion and chief strategy officer of AstraZeneca.

The executive changes are conditional upon completion of the deal and will be effective on the later of Aug. 1 or the date of closing, AstraZeneca said.

AstraZeneca said its acquisition is expected to be completed in the third quarter, subject to receipt of certain regulatory approvals.

Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayud@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-04-21 0233ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. 0.15% 175.78 Delayed Quote.12.51%
ASTRAZENECA PLC 0.33% 7993 Delayed Quote.8.52%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.07% 34577.04 Delayed Quote.12.97%
All news about ASTRAZENECA PLC
02:41aALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS  : AstraZeneca and Alexion swap senior staff ahead of $3..
AQ
02:34aMARC DUNOYER : AstraZeneca lines up finance chief Dunoyer to head Alexion
RE
02:34aAstraZeneca Names Aradhana Sarin as Next CFO
DJ
02:29aASTRAZENECA  : CFO to Step Down; Successor Named
MT
02:24aASTRAZENECA  : lines up finance chief Dunoyer to head Alexion
RE
02:08aKYODO NEWS DIGEST : June 4, 2021 -2-
AQ
02:06aAstrazeneca - marc dunoyer to retire from the board and take up a new senior ..
RE
01:53aASTRAZENECA  : Malaysia Conditionally Approves AstraZeneca's Thai-Manufactured C..
MT
12:59aASTRAZENECA  : Malaysia grants conditional approval for Thai-made AstraZeneca va..
RE
12:22aVALNEVA  : Completes Volunteer Recruitment For COVID-19 Drug Study
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 31 107 M - -
Net income 2021 4 574 M - -
Net Debt 2021 10 731 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 32,2x
Yield 2021 2,54%
Capitalization 147 B 147 B -
EV / Sales 2021 5,08x
EV / Sales 2022 4,51x
Nbr of Employees 76 100
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 132,17 $
Last Close Price 112,13 $
Spread / Highest target 52,4%
Spread / Average Target 17,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Menelas N. Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC8.52%147 191
JOHNSON & JOHNSON5.50%437 249
ROCHE HOLDING AG2.25%302 007
PFIZER, INC.5.87%218 142
NOVARTIS AG-3.62%200 083
ABBVIE INC.4.72%198 188