AstraZeneca Names Aradhana Sarin as Next CFO

By Adria Calatayud



AstraZeneca PLC said Friday that it has appointed Aradhana Sarin, currently executive vice-president and chief financial officer of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., as its next CFO, replacing Marc Dunoyer.

The Cambridge, U.K.-based pharmaceutical giant--which is in the process of acquiring Alexion--said Mr. Dunoyer will retire from AstraZeneca's board, having served as CFO for more than seven years. He will become chief executive of Alexion and chief strategy officer of AstraZeneca.

The executive changes are conditional upon completion of the deal and will be effective on the later of Aug. 1 or the date of closing, AstraZeneca said.

AstraZeneca said its acquisition is expected to be completed in the third quarter, subject to receipt of certain regulatory approvals.

Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayud@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-04-21 0233ET