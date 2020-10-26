Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  AstraZeneca PLC    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

AstraZeneca : Oxford, AstraZeneca Vaccine Shows Promising Immune Response in Older Adults -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/26/2020 | 08:18am EDT

By Jenny Strasburg

LONDON -- A Covid-19 vaccine being developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca PLC showed a promising immune response and low levels of adverse reactions in the elderly and older adults, according to an interim analysis that the drugmaker said were encouraging.

The vaccine, now in late-stage human trials aimed at showing its efficacy and safety, is a front-runner in the global sprint for a shot to protect lives and jump-start economies hobbled by the pandemic. Trials in the U.K. could produce results before year-end, fueling hopes among scientists and government leaders that a vaccine might be available for high-risk groups here by early 2021.

The results showed positive outcomes for adults over 56, including the especially higher-risk age group of those 70 and older, and were based on analysis of previously conducted interim safety and immune-response data, AstraZeneca and Oxford said Monday.

The elderly generally have been prone to more-severe Covid-19 symptoms than younger people. Thus, researchers have been looking for evidence that a vaccine will be able to specifically help protect them.

"It is encouraging to see immunogenicity responses were similar between older and younger adults," an AstraZeneca spokeswoman said.

"This marks a key milestone and reassures us that the vaccine is safe for use and induces strong immune responses in both parts of the immune system in all adult groups," an Oxford spokesman said Monday.

The data showed a lower "reactogenecity" to the vaccine among older adults. That refers to the level of expected side effects, including potential fever, swelling at the site of the injection and body aches. Such reactions were lower in adults 56 and older than in younger adults, according to the interim analysis. The reactions also lessened after the second of a two-dose application, AstraZeneca said.

Details of the interim analysis have been submitted to a peer-reviewed journal, Oxford and AstraZeneca said. The timing of an expected report isn't clear, but Oxford said it hopes the publication will be in the coming weeks.

Oxford is the sponsor of the vaccine trials in the U.K., while AstraZeneca is overseeing U.S. late-stage trials that were on pause for most of September and October. The company said Friday that the U.S. trials could resume after the Food and Drug Administration wrapped up an examination of a possible neurological side effect that emerged in two people in studies testing the vaccine.

Write to Jenny Strasburg at jenny.strasburg@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-26-20 0817ET


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ASTRAZENECA PLC
08:28aASTRAZENECA : Sterling edges up vs euro on Brexit optimism; short positions redu..
RE
08:18aASTRAZENECA : Oxford, AstraZeneca Vaccine Shows Promising Immune Response in Old..
DJ
07:55aASTRAZENECA : UBS remains a Sell rating
MD
07:48aASTRAZENECA : Oxford, AstraZeneca Vaccine Shows Promising Immune Response In Old..
DJ
06:56aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Banks help FTSE 100 pare losses due to weak commodity pr..
RE
06:53aEUROPE : Virus fears sink European stocks
RE
06:26aBanks help FTSE 100 pare losses due to weak commodity prices
RE
05:47aSterling steadies against dollar; Brexit talks extended to Wednesday
RE
05:44aEUROPE : Coronavirus restrictions, SAP slump hit European stocks
RE
05:43aCoronavirus restrictions, SAP slump hit European stocks
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 26 703 M - -
Net income 2020 3 074 M - -
Net Debt 2020 13 178 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 47,1x
Yield 2020 2,72%
Capitalization 136 B 136 B -
EV / Sales 2020 5,58x
EV / Sales 2021 4,86x
Nbr of Employees 70 600
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 118,27 $
Last Close Price 103,58 $
Spread / Highest target 50,1%
Spread / Average Target 14,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Menelas N. Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC4.42%135 994
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-0.43%382 350
ROCHE HOLDING AG-5.29%280 884
PFIZER INC.-2.55%212 162
MERCK & CO., INC.-12.23%201 909
NOVARTIS AG-16.78%185 999
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group