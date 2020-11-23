Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  AstraZeneca PLC    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

AstraZeneca, Oxford Covid-19 Vaccine Up to 90% Effective in Late-Stage Trials -- 2nd Update

11/23/2020 | 03:27am EST
Dow Jones
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Jenny Strasburg

LONDON -- The Covid-19 vaccine being developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca PLC was found to be as much as 90% effective in preventing infections without serious side effects in a large clinical trial, the partners said Monday.

AstraZeneca said there were no serious safety events related to the vaccine and it was well tolerated across different dosing regimens. Efficacy ranged from 62% to 90% depending on the dosage given, the partners said. AstraZeneca and Oxford said the average efficacy in the analysis was 70%.

The trials were held in the U.K. and Brazil. Late-stage clinical trials of the vaccine are continuing in the U.S. following a trial pause there that spanned most of September and October.

The results bode well for the eventual availability of a third Western-developed vaccine to battle Covid-19, after shots developed by Moderna Inc. and jointly by Pfizer Inc. and Germany's BioNTech SE were found to be more than 90% effective in late-stage trials.

Pfizer and BioNTech late last week said they asked for approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to permit use of their vaccine.

AstraZeneca and Oxford's vaccine stands out among the leading Western candidates. The partners committed to selling it without profit during the pandemic and promised to distribute it across a much wider geographic footprint, including in large parts of the developing world.

The European Medicines Agency, which authorizes new medicines for sale in the European Union, said in early October that it had begun a rolling review of the Oxford vaccine in order to speed up a potential approval. A rolling review allows regulators to evaluate preliminary data such as those from lab experiments before final-stage clinical trials are completed.

Canada has also begun a rolling review of the vaccine, according to a statement in early October by the country's health agency.

Officials in the U.K., which is transitioning out of the EU, say they have the power to authorize use of a Covid-19 vaccine in the U.K. before year-end, if they choose. The U.K. also has been reviewing Oxford and AstraZeneca's vaccine data, on a rolling basis, since early November.

The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine trials ultimately will enroll as many as 60,000 participants globally.

Write to Jenny Strasburg at jenny.strasburg@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-23-20 0326ET

11/23/2020 | 03:27am EST
Dow Jones
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC -1.50% 8188.4 Delayed Quote.9.33%
BIONTECH SE 9.63% 104.07 Delayed Quote.207.17%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.02% 6.3873 Delayed Quote.41.57%
MODERNA, INC. 5.22% 97.61 Delayed Quote.399.03%
PFIZER INC. 1.41% 36.7 Delayed Quote.-6.33%
All news about ASTRAZENECA PLC
03:46aTravel, commodity stocks lift British shares on vaccine optimism
RE
03:43aQ&A : Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?
RE
03:41aINSTANT VIEW : AstraZeneca says its coronavirus vaccine can be around 90% effect..
RE
03:32aEUROPE : Vaccine hopes drive European stocks higher
RE
03:27aAstraZeneca, Oxford Covid-19 Vaccine Up to 90% Effective in Late-Stage Trials..
DJ
03:22a'REALLY GOOD NEWS' : Health minister welcomes Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine results
RE
03:22aINSTANT VIEW : AstraZeneca says its coronavirus vaccine is around 90% effective
RE
03:22aAstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine can be 90% effective, results show
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 26 581 M - -
Net income 2020 3 077 M - -
Net Debt 2020 13 257 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 49,5x
Yield 2020 2,55%
Capitalization 145 B 145 B -
EV / Sales 2020 5,95x
EV / Sales 2021 5,19x
Nbr of Employees 70 600
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 121,14 $
Last Close Price 110,47 $
Spread / Highest target 40,7%
Spread / Average Target 9,66%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Menelas N. Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC9.33%145 077
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.34%385 299
ROCHE HOLDING AG-2.96%286 232
PFIZER INC.-6.33%203 993
MERCK & CO., INC.-11.54%203 541
NOVARTIS AG-13.37%198 724
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ