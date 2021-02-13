Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  AstraZeneca PLC    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AstraZeneca : Oxford University to test COVID-19 vaccine response among children for first time

02/13/2021 | 04:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Feb 13 (Reuters) - The University of Oxford has launched a study to assess the safety and immune response of the COVID-19 vaccine it has developed with AstraZeneca Plc in children for the first time, it said on Saturday.

The new mid-stage trial will determine whether the vaccine is effective on people between the ages of 6 and 17, according to an emailed statement from the university.

Around 300 volunteers will be enrolled and first inoculations are expected this month, Oxford said.

The two-dose Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine has been hailed as a 'vaccine for the world' because it is cheaper and easier to distribute than some rivals.

AstraZeneca has a target to produce 3 billion doses this year and aims to produce over 200 million doses per month by April. (Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)


© Reuters 2021
All news about ASTRAZENECA PLC
02/12ASTRAZENECA : Oxford University to test COVID-19 vaccine response among children..
RE
02/12Some Europeans get choosy about which vaccines they want
AQ
02/12Senegal pays $3.7 mln for 200,000 doses of China's Sinopharm vaccine
RE
02/12ASTRAZENECA : Covid-19 Vaccines Are Becoming Important Diplomatic Currency
DJ
02/12ASTRAZENECA : EU drugs regulator plans to fast track variant-modified COVID vacc..
RE
02/12ASTRAZENECA : Hunt for Covid-19 Vaccine Will Have Stumbles
AQ
02/12ASTRAZENECA : Vaccine production not perfect but our drug saves lives, AstraZene..
RE
02/12Vaccine production not perfect but our drug saves lives, AstraZeneca says, as..
RE
02/12European ADRs Move Higher in Friday Trading
MT
02/12PFIZER : Biden Says U.S. Struck Deals for 200 Million More Covid-19 Vaccine Dose..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 26 378 M - -
Net income 2020 2 964 M - -
Net Debt 2020 13 468 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 41,4x
Yield 2020 2,72%
Capitalization 136 B 136 B -
EV / Sales 2020 5,66x
EV / Sales 2021 4,73x
Nbr of Employees 70 600
Free-Float 95,8%
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 127,67 $
Last Close Price 103,47 $
Spread / Highest target 51,9%
Spread / Average Target 23,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Menelas N. Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC2.01%135 771
JOHNSON & JOHNSON5.85%438 529
ROCHE HOLDING AG1.36%301 634
NOVARTIS AG-1.97%207 640
PFIZER INC.-6.47%192 988
MERCK & CO., INC.-8.31%189 753
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ