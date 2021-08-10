AstraZeneca : Oxford researcher urges Britain to donate vaccines rather than give boosters

LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Booster shots for COVID-19
vaccines are not currently needed and the doses should be given
to other countries, Oxford vaccine chief Andrew Pollard said on
Tuesday in contrast to the position taken by Britain's health
minister.
Pollard, who heads the Oxford Vaccine Group, said that a
decision to boost should be based on scientific studies, and
there had not been any evidence yet of an increase in severe
disease or deaths among the fully vaccinated.
"There isn't any reason at this moment to panic. We're not
seeing a problem with breakthrough severe disease," he said at
an online briefing with lawmakers.
"If there was any falloff in protection, it is something
which will happen gradually, and it will be happening at a point
where we can pick it up and be able to respond."
Britain is planning for a COVID-19 vaccine booster programme
https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/britain-starts-planning-vaccine-booster-shots-september-2021-06-30,
and health minister Sajid Javid said he expected the booster
programme to begin in early September, pending final advice from
officials.
AstraZeneca, which manufactures the vaccine invented
at Oxford University, has said it needs more time to assess
whether boosters are needed to maintain protection.
That differs from Pfizer, which has said it expects
a third shot will be needed to keep protection high.
Britain has given two doses of vaccine to three-quarters of
adults, and the World Health Organisation (WHO) https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/french-president-macron-third-covid-vaccine-doses-likely-elderly-vulnerable-2021-08-05
has urged countries that are planning booster programmes to
delay them until more people are vaccinated around the world.
Pollard said that vaccine supplies would be better used to
protect vulnerable people in other countries.
"Doses that are available that could be used for boosting or
for childhood programmes are much better deployed for people who
will die over the next six months rather than that very unlikely
scenario of a sudden collapse in the programmes in countries
that are highly vaccinated," he said.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)