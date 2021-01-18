AstraZeneca : Pakistan approves Chinese Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

ISLAMABAD, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Pakistan on Monday approved
the Chinese Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, a
government statement said.
The Drug Regulatory Authority Pakistan (DRAP) said the
vaccine, manufactured by China National Pharmaceutical Group
(SinoPharm), had been given emergency use approval (EUA).
The authority had approved AstraZeneca's vaccine,
developed with Oxford University, for emergency use at the
weekend.
Pakistan's health ministry has said the country was in
process of speaking to different vaccine candidates.
(Reporting by Asif Shahzad; Editing by Alex Richardson)