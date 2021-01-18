Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  AstraZeneca PLC    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

AstraZeneca : Pakistan approves Chinese Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

01/18/2021 | 02:44pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ISLAMABAD, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Pakistan on Monday approved the Chinese Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, a government statement said.

The Drug Regulatory Authority Pakistan (DRAP) said the vaccine, manufactured by China National Pharmaceutical Group (SinoPharm), had been given emergency use approval (EUA).

The authority had approved AstraZeneca's vaccine, developed with Oxford University, for emergency use at the weekend.

Pakistan's health ministry has said the country was in process of speaking to different vaccine candidates. (Reporting by Asif Shahzad; Editing by Alex Richardson)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC 0.92% 7662 Delayed Quote.3.66%
SINOPHARM GROUP CO., LTD. 1.50% 18.9 End-of-day quote.0.21%
All news about ASTRAZENECA PLC
02:44pASTRAZENECA : Pakistan approves Chinese Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for emergency..
RE
01:09pMexico aims to make up for Pfizer vaccine shortfall with others
RE
12:27pDoes Getting the Covid-19 Vaccine Stop You Spreading It? Scientists Don't Kno..
DJ
09:59aIndian companies consider buying vaccines for employees
RE
09:58aWHO says close to Pfizer deal that would give poorer countries access
RE
08:34aSouth Africa to get 9 million J&J vaccine shots - ministry
RE
07:21aSinovac says its COVID-19 vaccine more effective with longer dosing interval
RE
06:47aSINOVAC BIOTECH : Brazil vaccinations start nationwide as country faces vaccine ..
RE
06:06aHow Africa Is Leading From Behind in Global Coronavirus Vaccine Race
AQ
04:24aDAIICHI SANKYO : Enhertu approved in the US for the treatment of patients with p..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 26 400 M - -
Net income 2020 2 970 M - -
Net Debt 2020 13 217 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 43,1x
Yield 2020 2,73%
Capitalization 135 B 135 B -
EV / Sales 2020 5,63x
EV / Sales 2021 4,88x
Nbr of Employees 70 600
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 126,16 $
Last Close Price 103,14 $
Spread / Highest target 51,3%
Spread / Average Target 22,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Menelas N. Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC3.66%135 464
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.86%421 997
ROCHE HOLDING AG2.48%305 385
NOVARTIS AG1.97%218 041
MERCK & CO., INC.1.93%210 954
PFIZER INC.-0.30%203 993
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ