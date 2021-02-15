Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  AstraZeneca PLC    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AstraZeneca : Pan-European consortium seeks big pharma partner for COVID-19 shot

02/15/2021 | 05:59am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BERLIN (Reuters) - A pan-European consortium developing a COVID-19 vaccine is in talks with big pharma to support the late-stage development of its shot and ramp up manufacturing, the head of German biotech firm Leukocare told Reuters.

Leukocare is working with Italy's ReiThera and Belgium's Univercells on a vaccine based on a so-called non-replicating adenoviral vector, the same technology that AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson have used.

Chief Executive Michael Scholl said the companies were talking to potential big pharma partners about whether they could provide additional manufacturing capacity, as well as help to advance their candidate through Phase III clinical trials.

"We as a consortium are definitely open and are also discussing with big pharma partners about how to leverage us," he said.

ReiThera, which developed the vaccine, has said it has capacity to produce some 100 million doses per year. The company secured 81 million euros ($98 million) in Italian funding last month after the government described results of a Phase I trial as encouraging.

The consortium hopes to start a mid-stage trial this month and move to late-stage testing in May, Scholl said.

Fellow German biotechs BioNTech and CureVac have partnered with Pfizer and Bayer respectively to help bring their vaccine candidates to market.

Getting a bigger player on board was not a pre-requisite for starting Phase III testing, but would be beneficial for the clinical trial process, Scholl said.

One question facing the next crop of COVID-19 vaccine developers is whether it remains ethical to offer a placebo to participants in late-stage trials, Scholl said, adding talks with regulators were ongoing.

Leukocare has helped develop a highly-stable liquid formulation of the vaccine, which can be stored at between 2 and 8 degrees Celsius for at least 12 months.

The company is also working with other COVID-19 vaccine makers, including those whose shots are already approved and others still in clinical trials, Scholl said.

This includes trying to solve questions, such as whether it is possible to stabilise vaccines at higher temperatures so they are easier to store and distribute, he said.

The company is also exploring an alternative type of vaccine packaging that would do away for the need to have glass vials, Scholl said, declining to give further details as the company is still in talks with regulators.

(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Douglas Busvine and Jane Merriman)

By Caroline Copley


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC -1.40% 7383 Delayed Quote.2.01%
BAYER AG 1.39% 54.74 Delayed Quote.12.03%
All news about ASTRAZENECA PLC
02/14ASTRAZENECA : Pan-European consortium seeks big pharma partner for COVID-19 shot
RE
02/14ASTRAZENECA : Deutsche Bank gives a Buy rating
MD
02/14ASTRAZENECA : COVID-19 Vaccine to Arrive at Canada Within One Month, Serum Insti..
MT
02/14ASTRAZENECA : Pakistan to Set to Receive AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Vaccine Through ..
MT
02/14ASTRAZENECA : S.Korea cuts Q1 COVID-19 vaccination plan, restricts use of AstraZ..
RE
02/14ASTRAZENECA : India's Serum says will ship AstraZeneca vaccine to Canada in 'les..
RE
02/14UK's Johnson looks for path out of lockdown after 15 million vaccinated
RE
02/14ASTRAZENECA : J&J's vaccine implementation study in S.Africa gets regulator nod
RE
02/14ASTRAZENECA : Italian official says 'not wrong' to use AstraZeneca vaccine in th..
RE
02/14ASTRAZENECA : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 26 378 M - -
Net income 2020 2 964 M - -
Net Debt 2020 13 468 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 41,4x
Yield 2020 2,72%
Capitalization 136 B 136 B -
EV / Sales 2020 5,66x
EV / Sales 2021 4,76x
Nbr of Employees 70 600
Free-Float 95,8%
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 127,39 $
Last Close Price 103,47 $
Spread / Highest target 51,9%
Spread / Average Target 23,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Menelas N. Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC2.01%135 771
JOHNSON & JOHNSON5.85%438 529
ROCHE HOLDING AG1.36%301 634
NOVARTIS AG-1.97%207 640
PFIZER INC.-5.68%192 988
MERCK & CO., INC.-8.31%189 753
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ