AstraZeneca PLC

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
AstraZeneca : Pfizer/Biontech COVID-19 vaccine wins Swiss regulatory approval

12/19/2020 | 05:11am EST
* Swissmedic calls approval a world first as standard procedure

* Vaccinations to start within days - health minister

* No shortcuts taken on road to approval - agency

ZURICH, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Swiss drugs regulator Swissmedic has authorised the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and partner BioNTech, the agency said on Saturday, calling it the world's first such approval under a standard procedure.

Two months after receiving the application, Swissmedic granted authorisation for the vaccine in a rolling review of documents being submitted.

Other countries have already approved it for emergency use to help curb the global coronavirus pandemic.

"The data available to date showed a comparable high level of efficacy in all investigated age groups, thus meeting the safety requirements," Swissmedic said on its website.

"The safety of patients is an essential prerequisite, especially where the authorisation of vaccines is concerned," Swissmedic Director Raimund Bruhin said.

"Thanks to the rolling procedure and our flexibly organised teams, we ... managed to reach a decision quickly – while also fully satisfying the three most important requirements of safety, efficacy and quality."

Swissmedic is also reviewing applications for COVID-19 vaccines made by Moderna and AztraZeneca.

"We commend Swissmedic for its careful assessment of our COVID-19 vaccine and timely action to help protect the people of Switzerland," Sabine Bruckner, Pfizer's head of Swiss operations, said in a statement, calling Swiss approval "a historic moment in the fight against this deadly disease".

Swiss vaccinations will start within days, Health Minister Alain Berset said in a video posted on Twitter. First priority for the voluntary jabs will be vulnerable people, including the elderly and those with medical conditions.

Swissmedic will require Pfizer to continue submitting information on the safety, efficacy and quality of its vaccine on an ongoing basis, it said. (Reporting by Michael Shields, Editing by William Maclean and Ros Russell)


© Reuters 2020
All news about ASTRAZENECA PLC
Malaysia to get AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, follows Pfizer-BioNTech deal
Pfizer/Biontech COVID-19 vaccine wins Swiss regulatory approval
Canada regulator expects to complete Moderna COVID-19 vaccine approval in com..
MODERNA, EXXON, ALPHABET, AMAZON : Stocks That Defined the Week
Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?
U.S. authorizes Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, elderly next in line for sho..
UK's Johnson summons ministers over new COVID-19 variant -The Tele..
Airports advised to step up security efforts for COVID-19 vaccine cargo
WHO's COVID-19 vaccine drive doubles global supply to 2 bill..
Analysis-Insurers, drugmakers sail into unknown with COVID vaccine rollout
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ