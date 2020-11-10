AstraZeneca : Phase 3 Trial of Potential Asthma Treatment Tezepelumab Met Primary Endpoint

By Sabela Ojea

AstraZeneca PLC on Tuesday reported positive results from its Phase 3 trial of tezepelumab, a potential treatment for patients with severe, uncontrolled asthma.

The U.K. pharmaceutical giant said the trial met its primary endpoint of "statistically significant and clinically meaningful reduction in exacerbations in a broad population of patients with severe asthma." The company also said the trial met the primary endpoint in a group of patients with low levels of eosinophils, a type of white blood cell.

The company said tezepelumab was "very well tolerated" in patients with severe asthma. "Preliminary analyses show no clinically meaningful differences in safety results between the tezepelumab and placebo groups," AstraZeneca said.

Tezepelumab has the potential to treat a broad population of severe asthma patients regardless of their type of inflammation, the company said. Severe asthma is a debilitating condition affecting around 34 million people world-wide, AstraZeneca said.

