By Elena Vardon

AstraZeneca is raising its dividend for this year, it said.

The Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical group said Thursday that it is increasing its annualized dividend by 7% to $3.10 a share.

"This uplift is in line with our progressive dividend policy, which remains unchanged," Chair Michel Demare said.

Write to Elena Vardon at elena.vardon@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-11-24 0222ET