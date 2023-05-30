Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. AstraZeneca PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  08:13:37 2023-05-30 am EDT
11709.00 GBX   -0.64%
08:04aAstraZeneca : Remains an attractive fast-growing big pharma
Alphavalue
05/29All about credit ratings
MS
05/29Imfinzi plus Lynparza and Imfinzi alone both significantly improved progression-free survival in advanced endometrial cancer when added to chemotherapy
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AstraZeneca : Remains an attractive fast-growing big pharma

05/30/2023 | 08:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Alphavalue 2023
All news about ASTRAZENECA PLC
08:04aAstraZeneca : Remains an attractive fast-growing big pharma
Alphavalue
05/29All about credit ratings
MS
05/29Imfinzi plus Lynparza and Imfinzi alone both significantly improved progression-free su..
AQ
05/26FTSE 100 Closes Friday Up 0.7% on Commodities Rebound, Signs of Debt Deal Progress
DJ
05/26Argus Lowers Price Target on AstraZeneca to $80 From $85, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
05/26AstraZeneca's Ultomiris wins another approval in Japan
AN
05/26IMFINZI® (durvalumab) plus LYNPARZA® (olaparib) and IMFINZI alone both significantly im..
BU
05/26Retail sales boost the LSE
MS
05/26UK stocks rise after upbeat retail sales data, Rio Tinto shines
RE
05/26AstraZeneca's Imfinzi plus Lynparza effective for endometrial cancer
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ASTRAZENECA PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 45 635 M - -
Net income 2023 7 573 M - -
Net Debt 2023 21 284 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 29,5x
Yield 2023 2,06%
Capitalization 225 B 226 B -
EV / Sales 2023 5,40x
EV / Sales 2024 4,82x
Nbr of Employees 83 500
Free-Float 96,4%
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 145,26 $
Average target price 167,73 $
Spread / Average Target 15,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Aradhana Sarin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Michel Demaré Chairman
Menelas NICOLAS Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC5.05%225 590
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-12.62%431 789
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY16.39%404 191
NOVO NORDISK A/S21.28%366 894
MERCK & CO., INC.0.11%281 833
ROCHE HOLDING AG0.07%259 852
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer