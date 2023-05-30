|
AstraZeneca : Remains an attractive fast-growing big pharma
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2023
|
45 635 M
-
-
|Net income 2023
|
7 573 M
-
-
|Net Debt 2023
|
21 284 M
-
-
|P/E ratio 2023
|29,5x
|Yield 2023
|2,06%
|
|Capitalization
|
225 B
226 B
-
|EV / Sales 2023
|5,40x
|EV / Sales 2024
|4,82x
|Nbr of Employees
|83 500
|Free-Float
|96,4%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|24
|Last Close Price
|145,26 $
|Average target price
|167,73 $
|Spread / Average Target
|15,5%