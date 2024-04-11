AstraZeneca PLC announced the results of the voting at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) today. As proposed in the Notice of AGM, all Resolutions were decided by poll vote. Resolutions 11 - 14 were passed as special resolutions; all other resolutions were passed as ordinary resolutions.

A copy of the resolutions passed at the AGM (other than resolutions concerning ordinary business) has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism for publication, and will

AstraZeneca is pleased that all resolutions were supported at today's Annual General Meeting. In particular, the Board thanks the majority of our shareholders who have supported the Remuneration Policy (the Policy) and will continue to engage with our shareholders and the proxy advisors to explain our need for global benchmarks and pay for performance, which is driven by the Policy.

We will publish an update on the engagement with shareholders on resolutions 5m, 7 and 8 and on any action taken as a result within six months of today's AGM, in accordance with the UK Corporate Governance Code.

Issued capital

As at 9 April 2024, the number of issued shares of the Company was 1,550,231,084 ordinary shares, which was the total number of shares entitling the holders to attend and vote for or against all of the resolutions at the AGM. In accordance with the Company's Articles of Association, on a poll every member present in person or by proxy has one vote for every share held.

AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/Nasdaq: AZN) is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialisation of prescription medicines in Oncology, Rare Diseases, and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology. Based in Cambridge, UK, AstraZeneca operates in over 100 countries and its innovative medicines are used by millions of patients worldwide. Please visit astrazeneca.comand follow the Company on social media @AstraZeneca.

