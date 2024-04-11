News Release
Regulatory News Service
11 April 2024 1730 BST
Results of Annual General Meeting held on 11 April 2024
AstraZeneca PLC announced the results of the voting at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) today. As proposed in the Notice of AGM, all Resolutions were decided by poll vote. Resolutions 11 - 14 were passed as special resolutions; all other resolutions were passed as ordinary resolutions.
Total
votes
% of
% of
Votes cast in
cast as a
Votes
Resolution
Votes for
votes
Votes against
votes
% of
total
withheld
cast
cast
issued
share
capital
To receive the Company's
Accounts, the Reports of
1 the Directors and Auditor and the Strategic Report for
the year ended 31
1,205,690,871
99.88
1,470,816
0.12
1,207,161,687
77.87%
9,700,968
December 2023
2
To confirm dividends
1,215,177,590
99.94
790,189
0.06
1,215,967,779
78.44%
894,978
3
To reappoint
PricewaterhouseCoopers
1,208,377,872
99.36
7,843,545
0.64
1,216,221,417
78.45%
642,048
LLP as Auditor
To authorise the Directors
4 to agree the remuneration
1,215,717,786
99.98
279,816
0.02
1,215,997,602
78.44%
722,222
of the Auditor
5a
To re-elect Michel Demaré
1,197,325,871
98.49
18,416,788
1.51
1,215,742,659
78.42%
1,120,559
as a Director
5b
To re-elect Pascal Soriot as
1,206,729,787
99.26
9,036,742
0.74
1,215,766,529
78.42%
1,098,706
a Director
5c
To re-elect Aradhana Sarin
1,212,225,383
99.71
3,509,122
0.29
1,215,734,505
78.42%
1,129,532
as a Director
5d
To re-elect Philip Broadley
1,197,937,103
98.54
17,773,671
1.46
1,215,710,774
78.42%
1,153,360
as a Director
5e
To re-elect Euan Ashley as
1,213,332,278
99.80
2,375,199
0.20
1,215,707,477
78.42%
1,156,567
a Director
5f
To re-elect Deborah
1,215,396,504
99.97
318,525
0.03
1,215,715,029
78.42%
1,149,106
DiSanzo as a Director
5g
To re-elect Diana Layfield
1,215,424,019
99.98
292,514
0.02
1,215,716,533
78.42%
1,147,602
as a Director
News Release
Regulatory News Service
5h
To elect Anna Manz as a
1,215,297,866
99.97
417,067
0.03
1,215,714,933
78.42%
1,149,091
Director
5i
To re-elect Sheri McCoy as
1,158,846,767
95.32
56,874,293
4.68
1,215,721,060
78.42%
1,142,920
a Director
5j
To re-elect Tony Mok as a
1,215,346,936
99.97
346,157
0.03
1,215,693,093
78.42%
1,170,931
Director
5k
To re-elect Nazneen
1,191,449,316
98.59
16,988,178
1.41
1,208,437,494
77.95%
8,426,242
Rahman as a Director
5l
To re-elect Andreas
1,215,395,253
99.97
314,359
0.03
1,215,709,612
78.42%
1,154,412
Rummelt as a Director
5m
To re-elect Marcus
947,479,100
77.93
268,252,536
22.07
1,215,731,636
78.42%
1,132,416
Wallenberg as a Director
To approve the Annual
6
Report on Remuneration for
the year ended 31
1,158,470,360
95.32
56,835,406
4.68
1,215,305,766
78.40%
1,558,941
December 2023
7
To approve the Directors'
761,702,826
64.43
420,514,520
35.57
1,182,217,346
76.26%
34,645,873
Remuneration Policy
To approve amendments to
8
the AstraZeneca
Performance Share Plan
769,577,451
65.34
408,204,003
34.66
1,177,781,454
75.97%
39,083,170
2020
9
To authorise limited political
1,184,223,861
98.00
24,219,787
2.00
1,208,443,648
77.95%
8,278,265
donations
10
To authorise the Directors
1,129,625,915
92.94
85,836,406
7.06
1,215,462,321
78.41%
1,259,562
to allot shares
11
To authorise the Directors
to disapply pre-emption
1,044,559,011
85.95
170,708,848
14.05
1,215,267,859
78.39%
1,454,048
rights
To authorise the Directors
12
to further disapply pre-
emption rights for
acquisitions and specified
997,629,834
82.33
214,143,713
17.67
1,211,773,547
78.17%
4,948,031
capital investments
13
To authorise the Company
1,205,828,976
99.23
9,306,860
0.77
1,215,135,836
78.38%
1,585,923
to purchase its own shares
14
To reduce the notice period
1,131,157,449
93.07
84,269,754
6.93
1,215,427,203
78.40%
1,294,801
for general meetings
A copy of the resolutions passed at the AGM (other than resolutions concerning ordinary business) has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism for publication, and will
shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
Statement in connection with resolutions 5m, 7 and 8
News Release
Regulatory News Service
AstraZeneca is pleased that all resolutions were supported at today's Annual General Meeting. In particular, the Board thanks the majority of our shareholders who have supported the Remuneration Policy (the Policy) and will continue to engage with our shareholders and the proxy advisors to explain our need for global benchmarks and pay for performance, which is driven by the Policy.
We will publish an update on the engagement with shareholders on resolutions 5m, 7 and 8 and on any action taken as a result within six months of today's AGM, in accordance with the UK Corporate Governance Code.
Issued capital
As at 9 April 2024, the number of issued shares of the Company was 1,550,231,084 ordinary shares, which was the total number of shares entitling the holders to attend and vote for or against all of the resolutions at the AGM. In accordance with the Company's Articles of Association, on a poll every member present in person or by proxy has one vote for every share held.
AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/Nasdaq: AZN) is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialisation of prescription medicines in Oncology, Rare Diseases, and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology. Based in Cambridge, UK, AstraZeneca operates in over 100 countries and its innovative medicines are used by millions of patients worldwide. Please visit astrazeneca.comand follow the Company on social media @AstraZeneca.
Contacts
For details on how to contact the Investor Relations Team, please click here. For Media contacts, click here.
Adrian Kemp
Company Secretary
AstraZeneca PLC
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
AstraZeneca plc published this content on 11 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2024 16:44:05 UTC.