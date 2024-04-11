News Release

11 April 2024 1730 BST

Results of Annual General Meeting held on 11 April 2024

AstraZeneca PLC announced the results of the voting at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) today. As proposed in the Notice of AGM, all Resolutions were decided by poll vote. Resolutions 11 - 14 were passed as special resolutions; all other resolutions were passed as ordinary resolutions.

Total

votes

% of

% of

Votes cast in

cast as a

Votes

Resolution

Votes for

votes

Votes against

votes

% of

total

withheld

cast

cast

issued

share

capital

To receive the Company's

Accounts, the Reports of

1 the Directors and Auditor and the Strategic Report for

the year ended 31

1,205,690,871

99.88

1,470,816

0.12

1,207,161,687

77.87%

9,700,968

December 2023

2

To confirm dividends

1,215,177,590

99.94

790,189

0.06

1,215,967,779

78.44%

894,978

3

To reappoint

PricewaterhouseCoopers

1,208,377,872

99.36

7,843,545

0.64

1,216,221,417

78.45%

642,048

LLP as Auditor

To authorise the Directors

4 to agree the remuneration

1,215,717,786

99.98

279,816

0.02

1,215,997,602

78.44%

722,222

of the Auditor

5a

To re-elect Michel Demaré

1,197,325,871

98.49

18,416,788

1.51

1,215,742,659

78.42%

1,120,559

as a Director

5b

To re-elect Pascal Soriot as

1,206,729,787

99.26

9,036,742

0.74

1,215,766,529

78.42%

1,098,706

a Director

5c

To re-elect Aradhana Sarin

1,212,225,383

99.71

3,509,122

0.29

1,215,734,505

78.42%

1,129,532

as a Director

5d

To re-elect Philip Broadley

1,197,937,103

98.54

17,773,671

1.46

1,215,710,774

78.42%

1,153,360

as a Director

5e

To re-elect Euan Ashley as

1,213,332,278

99.80

2,375,199

0.20

1,215,707,477

78.42%

1,156,567

a Director

5f

To re-elect Deborah

1,215,396,504

99.97

318,525

0.03

1,215,715,029

78.42%

1,149,106

DiSanzo as a Director

5g

To re-elect Diana Layfield

1,215,424,019

99.98

292,514

0.02

1,215,716,533

78.42%

1,147,602

as a Director

5h

To elect Anna Manz as a

1,215,297,866

99.97

417,067

0.03

1,215,714,933

78.42%

1,149,091

Director

5i

To re-elect Sheri McCoy as

1,158,846,767

95.32

56,874,293

4.68

1,215,721,060

78.42%

1,142,920

a Director

5j

To re-elect Tony Mok as a

1,215,346,936

99.97

346,157

0.03

1,215,693,093

78.42%

1,170,931

Director

5k

To re-elect Nazneen

1,191,449,316

98.59

16,988,178

1.41

1,208,437,494

77.95%

8,426,242

Rahman as a Director

5l

To re-elect Andreas

1,215,395,253

99.97

314,359

0.03

1,215,709,612

78.42%

1,154,412

Rummelt as a Director

5m

To re-elect Marcus

947,479,100

77.93

268,252,536

22.07

1,215,731,636

78.42%

1,132,416

Wallenberg as a Director

To approve the Annual

6

Report on Remuneration for

the year ended 31

1,158,470,360

95.32

56,835,406

4.68

1,215,305,766

78.40%

1,558,941

December 2023

7

To approve the Directors'

761,702,826

64.43

420,514,520

35.57

1,182,217,346

76.26%

34,645,873

Remuneration Policy

To approve amendments to

8

the AstraZeneca

Performance Share Plan

769,577,451

65.34

408,204,003

34.66

1,177,781,454

75.97%

39,083,170

2020

9

To authorise limited political

1,184,223,861

98.00

24,219,787

2.00

1,208,443,648

77.95%

8,278,265

donations

10

To authorise the Directors

1,129,625,915

92.94

85,836,406

7.06

1,215,462,321

78.41%

1,259,562

to allot shares

11

To authorise the Directors

to disapply pre-emption

1,044,559,011

85.95

170,708,848

14.05

1,215,267,859

78.39%

1,454,048

rights

To authorise the Directors

12

to further disapply pre-

emption rights for

acquisitions and specified

997,629,834

82.33

214,143,713

17.67

1,211,773,547

78.17%

4,948,031

capital investments

13

To authorise the Company

1,205,828,976

99.23

9,306,860

0.77

1,215,135,836

78.38%

1,585,923

to purchase its own shares

14

To reduce the notice period

1,131,157,449

93.07

84,269,754

6.93

1,215,427,203

78.40%

1,294,801

for general meetings

A copy of the resolutions passed at the AGM (other than resolutions concerning ordinary business) has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism for publication, and will

shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Statement in connection with resolutions 5m, 7 and 8

AstraZeneca is pleased that all resolutions were supported at today's Annual General Meeting. In particular, the Board thanks the majority of our shareholders who have supported the Remuneration Policy (the Policy) and will continue to engage with our shareholders and the proxy advisors to explain our need for global benchmarks and pay for performance, which is driven by the Policy.

We will publish an update on the engagement with shareholders on resolutions 5m, 7 and 8 and on any action taken as a result within six months of today's AGM, in accordance with the UK Corporate Governance Code.

Issued capital

As at 9 April 2024, the number of issued shares of the Company was 1,550,231,084 ordinary shares, which was the total number of shares entitling the holders to attend and vote for or against all of the resolutions at the AGM. In accordance with the Company's Articles of Association, on a poll every member present in person or by proxy has one vote for every share held.

AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/Nasdaq: AZN) is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialisation of prescription medicines in Oncology, Rare Diseases, and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology. Based in Cambridge, UK, AstraZeneca operates in over 100 countries and its innovative medicines are used by millions of patients worldwide. Please visit astrazeneca.comand follow the Company on social media @AstraZeneca.

Contacts

For details on how to contact the Investor Relations Team, please click here. For Media contacts, click here.

Adrian Kemp

Company Secretary

AstraZeneca PLC

