ASTRAZENECA PLC

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
AstraZeneca : Russia's Gamaleya applies for emergency vaccine use in Philippines

01/08/2021 | 11:52pm EST
* Gamaleya becomes third to apply for emergency use in Philippines

* China's Clover approved for late-stage clinical trials

* Philippines has second-highest COVID-19 cases, deaths in SEAsia

MANILA, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute has applied to the Philippine health regulator for emergency use authorisation of its COVID-19 vaccine but needs to file further documentation, the regulator said late Friday.

Gamaleya's emergency use application is the third the Philippine Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has received after Pfizer and AstraZeneca both made similar applications.

"The submission was pre-assessed and the applicant was instructed to comply with the lacking documents," FDA Director General Rolando Enrique Domingo said in a statement.

The agency also approved on Friday the application of China's Clover Biopharmaceuticals to conduct late-stage clinical trials in the Philippines, he added.

Clover is the second Chinese developer to apply for Phase III clinical trials in the Philippines following Sinovac Biotech . In December, the FDA allowed a clinical trial for the COVID-19 vaccine of Johnson & Johnson's unit Janssen.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has vowed free vaccines for the entire 108 million population to help the battered economy recover from the pandemic.

The Philippines has the second-highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Southeast Asia, after Indonesia. (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Leslie Adler and Lincoln Feast.)


© Reuters 2021
All news about ASTRAZENECA PLC
04:52aASTRAZENECA : Russia's Gamaleya applies for emergency vaccine use in Philippines
04:22aASTRAZENECA : NHS England plans to vaccinate all frontline staff against COVID-1..
01/08ASTRAZENECA : Russia's Gamaleya applies for emergency COVID-19 vaccine use in th..
01/08Brazil's Bolsonaro asks India to expedite vaccine shipment as delays loom
01/08COVID SCIENCE-Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine works against virus variants in lab; ar..
01/08Brazil's Fiocruz says AstraZeneca vaccine ingredients may be delayed by weeks
01/08Janssen reports adverse event in Brazil COVID-19 trial unrelated to vaccine
01/08S.Africa testing vaccines on variant, hopes for results within 2 weeks
01/08WHO TELLS RICH COUNTRIES : stop cutting the vaccines queue
01/08Moderna Gets UK Vaccine Approval Amid COVID-19 Lockdowns; Pfizer-BioNTech Sho..
