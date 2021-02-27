AstraZeneca : Russian scientists say Sputnik V performs well against COVID mutations

MOSCOW, Feb 27 (Reuters) - A Russian trial testing the
effectiveness of revaccination with the Sputnik V shot to
protect against new mutations of the coronavirus is producing
strong results, researchers said on Saturday.
Last month President Vladimir Putin ordered a review by
March 15 of Russian-produced vaccines for their effectiveness
against new variants spreading in different parts of the world.
"(A) recent study carried out by the Gamaleya Centre in
Russia showed that revaccination with Sputnik V vaccine is
working very well against new coronavirus mutations, including
the UK and South African strains of coronavirus," said Denis
Logunov, a deputy director of the centre, which developed the
Sputnik V shot.
Results of the trial are expected to be published soon, but
this was the first indication of how the tests are going. No
further details were available yet.
So-called viral vector shots - such as Sputnik V and a shot
developed by AstraZeneca - use harmless modified viruses
as vehicles, or vectors, to carry genetic information that helps
the body build immunity against future infections.
The revaccination used the same Sputnik V shot, based upon
the same adenovirus vectors. The trial indicated this did not
impact effectiveness, Logunov said in a statement to Reuters.
Some scientists have raised the possible risk that the body
also develops immunity to the vector itself, recognising it as
an intruder and trying to destroy it.
But developers of Sputnik V disagreed this would pose
long-term problems.
"We believe that vector-based vaccines are actually better
for future revaccinations than vaccines based on other
platforms," Logunov said.
He said that the researchers found that antibodies specific
to the vectors used by the shot - which could generate an
anti-vector reaction and undermine the work of the shot itself -
waned "as early as 56 days after vaccination".
This conclusion was based on a trial of a vaccine against
Ebola developed earlier by the Gamaleya Institute using the same
approach as for the Sputnik V shot.
Vector immunity is not a new issue but has come under
renewed scrutiny as companies including Johnson & Johnson
anticipate regular COVID-19 vaccinations, like annual
influenza shots, may be needed to combat new variants of the
coronavirus.
(Reporting and writing by Polina Ivanova
Editing by Frances Kerry)