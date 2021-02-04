AstraZeneca : S.Korea advises caution on AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine for elderly

SEOUL, Feb 5 (Reuters) - A panel of South Korean advisers
has urged caution over the use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19
vaccine for people older than 65, citing a lack of data, the
food and drug safety ministry said on Friday.
A decision to limit use of the vaccine, which is on track to
become the first approved by South Korea, could complicate an
inoculation campaign that puts priority on medical workers and
the elderly.
The national pharmaceutical panel has cleared the vaccine
for those older than 18, but advised caution on its use for
those over 65, the director general of a national safety
evaluation body said.
"The panel advised to offer the drug to people over 18, as
Europe had recommended, but advised caution over the decision to
inoculate those over 65, since no sufficient data has yet been
collected," said the official, Lee Dong-hee.
The advice comes in the wake of news that several European
nations plan to restrict the vaccine to younger people, or are
considering doing so, because of insufficient data on its
efficacy in the elderly.
South Korea expects to receive the first shipment of the
AstraZeneca vaccine as early as this month, as part of a two-way
purchase deal for 20 million doses.
AstraZeneca and the chief of clinical trials for the vaccine
have said it triggers a good immune response in older people.
AstraZeneca sought emergency use approval on Jan. 4 for
South Korea, which aims to grant it within 40 days.
The final review panel for the vaccine would also take into
account overseas regulatory decisions, Lee, the director general
of the National Institute of Food and Drug Safety Evaluation,
told a news briefing.
South Korea wants to inoculate about 10 million high-risk
people by July, aiming for herd immunity by November, the
government has said.
It is expected to receive 117,000 doses of Pfizer Inc's
COVID-19 vaccine this month via the global vaccine
sharing scheme COVAX, along with nearly 2.6 million doses of the
AstraZeneca shots in the first half of 2021.
(Reporting by Sangmi Cha; Editing by Miyoung Kim and Clarence
Fernandez)