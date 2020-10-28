Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  AstraZeneca PLC    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

AstraZeneca : Says Forxiga's Cardiovascular Outcomes Benefit Is Approved in China

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/28/2020 | 03:30am EDT

By Matteo Castia

AstraZeneca PLC said Wednesday that the cardiovascular outcomes benefit of its Forxiga drug to treat type 2 diabetes in adults has been approved in China by the National Medical Products Administration.

The pharmaceutical group said the administration has updated Forxiga's label to include data from the Declare-Time 58 phase 3 trial, which demonstrated Forxiga's effectiveness in reducing the composite endpoint of hospitalization for heart failure or cardiovascular death.

Declare-Time 58 is a phase 3 trial designed to evaluate Forxiga's effects compared with placebo on cardiovascular outcomes in adults with type 2 diabetes.

Write to Matteo Castia at matteo.castia@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-28-20 0329ET


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ASTRAZENECA PLC
03:30aASTRAZENECA : Says Forxiga's Cardiovascular Outcomes Benefit Is Approved in Chin..
DJ
12:47aANALYSIS : Australia's star vaccine maker not immune to virus anxiety
RE
10/27Pfizer Says Covid-19 Vaccine Late-Stage Trial Almost Fully Enrolled -- 3rd Up..
DJ
10/27EU warns not enough COVID vaccines for all in Europe until 2022
RE
10/27UK starts real-time review of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine candidate
RE
10/27Pfizer Says Covid-19 Vaccine Late-Stage Trial Almost Fully Enrolled -- 2nd Up..
DJ
10/27Merck says early data from COVID-19 vaccines expected this year
RE
10/27Novavax delays U.S. trial of COVID-19 vaccine to November
RE
10/27MODERNA : UK starts real-time review of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine candidate
RE
10/27Pandemic Dents Third-Quarter Sales for Pfizer -- Update
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 26 684 M - -
Net income 2020 3 050 M - -
Net Debt 2020 13 182 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 48,6x
Yield 2020 2,69%
Capitalization 138 B 138 B -
EV / Sales 2020 5,66x
EV / Sales 2021 4,93x
Nbr of Employees 70 600
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 118,34 $
Last Close Price 104,97 $
Spread / Highest target 48,1%
Spread / Average Target 12,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Menelas N. Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC5.90%138 207
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-1.86%379 007
ROCHE HOLDING AG-4.55%282 543
PFIZER INC.-4.47%210 717
MERCK & CO., INC.-14.25%199 405
NOVARTIS AG-16.94%185 381
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group