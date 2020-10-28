AstraZeneca : Says Forxiga's Cardiovascular Outcomes Benefit Is Approved in China

By Matteo Castia

AstraZeneca PLC said Wednesday that the cardiovascular outcomes benefit of its Forxiga drug to treat type 2 diabetes in adults has been approved in China by the National Medical Products Administration.

The pharmaceutical group said the administration has updated Forxiga's label to include data from the Declare-Time 58 phase 3 trial, which demonstrated Forxiga's effectiveness in reducing the composite endpoint of hospitalization for heart failure or cardiovascular death.

Declare-Time 58 is a phase 3 trial designed to evaluate Forxiga's effects compared with placebo on cardiovascular outcomes in adults with type 2 diabetes.

Write to Matteo Castia at matteo.castia@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-28-20 0329ET