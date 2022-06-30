Log in
  5. AstraZeneca PLC
    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-06-29 am EDT
11054.00 GBX   +2.48%
AstraZeneca Says Imfinzi Improved Pathologic Complete Response in Lung Cancer

06/30/2022 | 02:29am EDT
By Jaime Llinares Taboada


AstraZeneca PLC said Thursday that Imfinzi combined with chemotherapy significantly improved pathologic complete response in patients with resectable lung cancer.

The pharmaceutical company reported positive results from an interim analysis of Phase III trials, as the treatment also caused a significant improvement in major pathologic response.

The trial will continue as planned to assess the additional primary endpoint of event-free survival.


Write to Jaime Llinares Taboada at jaime.llinares@wsj.com; @JaimeLlinaresT


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-30-22 0228ET

