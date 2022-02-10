AstraZeneca Says Its ADRs Will Join NASDAQ-100 Index Feb. 22

By Stephen Nakrosis

AstraZeneca PLC on Thursday said its American depositary receipts will join the NASDAQ-100 Index and the NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index before the opening of the market of Feb. 22.

AstraZeneca said it will replace Xilinx, Inc. on the indexes.

Earlier Thursday, Advanced Micro Devices said it received all necessary approvals for its proposed acquisition of Xilinx, and expects the deal to close on or about Feb. 14.

