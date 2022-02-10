Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  AstraZeneca PLC
  News
  Summary
    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
  Report
AstraZeneca Says Its ADRs Will Join NASDAQ-100 Index Feb. 22

02/10/2022 | 05:40pm EST
By Stephen Nakrosis


AstraZeneca PLC on Thursday said its American depositary receipts will join the NASDAQ-100 Index and the NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index before the opening of the market of Feb. 22.

AstraZeneca said it will replace Xilinx, Inc. on the indexes.

Earlier Thursday, Advanced Micro Devices said it received all necessary approvals for its proposed acquisition of Xilinx, and expects the deal to close on or about Feb. 14.


Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-10-22 1740ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC. -5.33% 125.77 Delayed Quote.-7.68%
ASTRAZENECA PLC 3.42% 8650 Delayed Quote.-3.62%
NASDAQ 100 -2.33% 14705.636545 Real-time Quote.-7.74%
NASDAQ COMP. -2.10% 14185.641271 Real-time Quote.-7.38%
XILINX, INC. -3.84% 216.55 Delayed Quote.2.88%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 36 239 M - -
Net income 2021 2 055 M - -
Net Debt 2021 24 994 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 59,3x
Yield 2021 2,38%
Capitalization 183 B 183 B -
EV / Sales 2021 5,73x
EV / Sales 2022 4,71x
Nbr of Employees 76 100
Free-Float 96,4%
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 117,93 $
Average target price 139,14 $
Spread / Average Target 18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Aradhana Sarin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Menelas NICOLAS Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC-3.62%175 625
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.26%451 464
ROCHE HOLDING AG-6.12%312 331
PFIZER, INC.-12.84%288 894
ABBVIE INC.5.76%253 160
NOVO NORDISK A/S-6.39%240 815